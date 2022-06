ROUND ROCK, Texas — A man has been taken into custody after a barricaded subject incident Wednesday afternoon, the Round Rock Police Department said. The police department said at 10:40 a.m. that it was assisting the Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) with an incident near the Batteries Plus and Home Depot in the 2500 block of South Interstate 35. RRPD later clarified that the TCSO was uninvolved and that the incident involved a barricaded subject at the Batteries Plus.

