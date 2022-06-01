Pure Storage: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) _ Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $11.5 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 25 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The data storage company posted revenue of $620.4 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $522.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in August, Pure Storage said it expects revenue in the range of $635 million.

The company expects full-year revenue of $2.66 billion.

