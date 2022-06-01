Deschutes Co. Approves Funding for Saving Grace, Redmond Seniors

REDMOND, OR -- Redmond Mayor George Endicott says he will not run for an 8th term. He tells KBND News, "Sometimes you just have to say, ‘ya know, I’ve done my part’." Endicott has served on City Council 17 years - 14 of those as Mayor. He says he’s pleased with what he accomplished, "Centennial Park, of course. Taking Redmond Union High and making it our new City Hall; that was huge. Rebuilding 5th and 6th Street, and the arch. You know, I fought hard for that arch and - golly, almost every news report you see has a picture of the arch in it, so that’s pretty cool." But, he’s most proud of opening Hope Playground - the all-abilities area at Sam Johnson Park, "You know, I remember a young woman in a cast being able to slide down the slides. I remember a kid coming out of a wheelchair to climb the rockwall. I’m not kidding, it kind of brings tears to your eyes to see that these kids can participate fully with their buddies and play."

REDMOND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO