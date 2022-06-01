ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deschutes County, OR

Deschutes Co. Approves Funding for Saving Grace, Redmond Seniors

By KBND News
 2 days ago

BEND, OR -- Deschutes County Commissioners approved $700,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars Wednesday, to support Saving Grace and the Redmond Senior Center. Funding includes $450,000 for Saving Grace to increase capacity to provide mental health support and case management services to survivors of intimate partner violence, sexual assault,...

Bend Church Considers Leasing Property for Outdoor Shelter

BEND, OR -- Bend City Councilors have approved $45,300 for phase one of a temporary outdoor shelter near 27th and Bear Creek. Former Bend Police Chief Jim Porter is now with Central Oregon Villages - the group working to lease the property and manage the camp, which would primarily serve women and children. He told Councilors at this week's meeting, "There’s a lot of fear out there; and it’s justified fear. The neighbors are talking about drug use, people using - if you will - the street for bathrooms. Crime and graffiti, specifically graffiti in that area by people who are living in unmanaged camps. It’s true; in unmanaged camp situations, these things do exist. And our proposal is to turn that around and have managed camps."
Bend Chamber Launches ADU Guide

BEND, OR -- Bend’s Chamber of Commerce is getting more involved in work to increase the housing inventory. Its “Leadership Bend” program just launched a new online ADU guide, to help people through the process of building an accessory dwelling unit on their property. Chamber CEO Katy Brooks tells KBND News, "It’s the A-Z, step by step instructions on how to assess if you can build an ADU on your property, how much it will cost, how much to expect to earn in income, and what that permitting process looks like. And then, the ‘care and feeding’ of having an extra unit at your property."
BEND, OR
Bend Councilors Advance Plans to Fill Two Vacancies

BEND, OR -- More than 30 people applied to fill two vacant positions on Bend City Council, following the resignation of Mayor Sally Russell and Councilor Rita Schenkelberg. Newly appointed Mayor Gena Goodman-Campbell says the process of selecting two qualified applicants is now underway, based on Council rules. "We have appointed a subcommittee of Councilors, so that’s Councilor Melanie Kebler, Councilor Megan Perkins and Mayor Pro Tem Anthony Broadman. The three of them will be meeting June third, from 2-4 pm, and reviewing applications and recommending a list to the full Council for us to interview." Recommendations are expected at a June seventh meeting, with interviews on June ninth.
BEND, OR
Redmond School Board Seeks Applicants to Fill Vacancy

REDMOND, OR -- The Redmond School District is seeking qualified people to apply for a vacancy on its Board of Directors. The person appointed will serve July 1, 2022 – June 30, 2023 and will fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Jill Cummings effective June 1, 2022. Cummings was elected in 2020.
REDMOND, OR
Redmond Mayor Will Not Seek 8th Term

REDMOND, OR -- Redmond Mayor George Endicott says he will not run for an 8th term. He tells KBND News, "Sometimes you just have to say, ‘ya know, I’ve done my part’." Endicott has served on City Council 17 years - 14 of those as Mayor. He says he’s pleased with what he accomplished, "Centennial Park, of course. Taking Redmond Union High and making it our new City Hall; that was huge. Rebuilding 5th and 6th Street, and the arch. You know, I fought hard for that arch and - golly, almost every news report you see has a picture of the arch in it, so that’s pretty cool." But, he’s most proud of opening Hope Playground - the all-abilities area at Sam Johnson Park, "You know, I remember a young woman in a cast being able to slide down the slides. I remember a kid coming out of a wheelchair to climb the rockwall. I’m not kidding, it kind of brings tears to your eyes to see that these kids can participate fully with their buddies and play."
REDMOND, OR
Teaters Road Reopens After Years of Disputes

PRINEVILLE, OR -- After years of discussions, disputes and legal battles, Teaters Road is again open near Post, east of Prineville. A court order requires nearby Waibel Ranches to allow the public and the government to use Teaters Road, which connects Highway 380 to the North Fork Crooked River area and the Ochoco National Forest. The Bureau of Land Management says gates blocking the road, installed by the ranch a number of years ago, opened Wednesday.
PRINEVILLE, OR
St. Charles Urgent Care Launches "Test to Treat"

BEND, OR -- St. Charles Urgent Care Clinics are now federally designated as “Test to Treat” sites for COVID-19. St. Charles Medical Director of Infection Prevention Dr. Cynthia Maree tells KBND News it streamlines the process for patients at risk of severe illness, "Now we’re able to dispense directly from our Urgent Cares, so it’s really a one-stop-shopping for folks, so to speak. So, they can come in, get their rapid test done onsite, and if appropriate, either get monoclonal antibodies or the oral therapies such as Paxlovid."
BEND, OR
Death Investigation Underway Near Sisters

SISTERS, OR -- The Deschutes County Sheriff’s office is investigating the death of a woman outside Sisters. Her body was found Tuesday night at a property on Cloverdale Road. Detectives responded and are working with the Medical Examiner, DA’s office and State Police Crime Lab. They say it’s early...
SISTERS, OR
J-C Baseball

IN COMMUNITY COLLEGE BASEBALL, LINN-BENTON OF ALBANY, COACHED BY FORMER BEAVER GREAT ANDY PETERSON, CAPTURED THE N-WAC CHAMPIONSHIP YESTERDAY IN LONGVIEW, WASHINGTON AS THE ROAD RUNNERS DEFEATED SOUTHERN DIVISION RIVAL MT. HOOD, 4-TO-1. IT'S THE THIRD N-WAC TITLE FOR LINN-BENTON BUT THE FIRST SINCE 1991. IT WAS THE 7TH TITLE...
LONGVIEW, WA
West Coast League Baseball

THE WESTCOAST LEAGUE KICKED OF ITS SUMMER COLLEGIATE AMATEUR SEASON LAST NIGHT AND THE SPRINGFIELD DRIFTERS, THE NEWEST EXPANSION TEAM OF THE LEAGUE, WON ITS INAUGURAL GAME ON THE ROAD BEATING BELLINGHAM, 4-1. THE PORTLAND PICKLES WON THEIR HOME OPENER BEATING THE NAMAIMO NIGHT OWLS OF CANADA, 5-1. THE CORVALLIS...
BEND, OR

