ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Columbia woman charged after one-vehicle crash involving three children

By Karl Wehmhoener
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07OT0s_0fxMRVtn00

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Columbia woman is facing multiple criminal charges after a wreck on Sunday involving three children.

A Boone County prosecutor has charged Gabrielle Harris with DWI and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk.

On Sunday, police responded to a one-vehicle rollover crash at 26 East Business Loop.

Once on scene, police spoke with the driver, Harris, about how the crash occurred. Harris told them that she lost control of the vehicle and hit a pole and overturned it.

The officer then learned there were three young children in the vehicle at the time of the wreck but allegedly was no child restraint seating in the vehicle. The officer reported the children were inside a store and saw injuries on one of the children according to court documents.

A witness told police that Harris had been in an argument with a man when she got into the vehicle and the man's vehicle three times before driving off, according to the probable cause statement.

Police obtained a preliminary breath test and reported it was above the legal limit, according to a probable cause statement.

According to online court documents, Harris does not have a defense attorney listed.

Harris had an initial court appearance scheduled for Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Harris is being held without bond at the Boone County Jail.

The post Columbia woman charged after one-vehicle crash involving three children appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

Related
KYTV

1 injured after a personal watercraft crash on Lake of the Ozarks

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol investigates a crash involving a personal watercraft. The crash happened around 8 p.m. at the 36-mile marker of the lake in Camden County. Investigators say, Brett Johnson, 26, suffered moderate injuries. Johnson was ejected from the personal watercraft after the crash.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, MO
Accidents
Local
Missouri Accidents
Columbia, MO
Crime & Safety
Boone County, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Boone County, MO
Accidents
County
Boone County, MO
KRMS Radio

Stolen Motorcycles, Drugs Recovered, Two Arrested

Two people are taken into custody after Miller County deputies and members of the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force execute a search warrant just outside of Eldon. Sheriff Louie Gregoire says the warrant was served up at the Doolittle Trailer Park during the evening hours on May 31st. Once on the scene, two stolen motorcycles and suspected narcotics were discovered. A male suspect was taken into custody…his name is being withheld pending the filing of formal charges. A second resident, 19-year-old Samantha Whitworth, was also taken into custody on outstanding warrants. More arrests are expected.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
kwos.com

Woman involved in a deadly crash will hear her sentence

The Springfield woman who was found guilty after leaving the scene of a fatal Cole County accident will be sentenced this month. Haily Crabtree was convicted of driving off from a Highway – 50 crash that killed bicyclist Eric Krauter in 2019. She was acquitted on manslaughter charges. She told investigators she didn’t stop because she was scared.
COLE COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Dwi#East Business Loop#Abc17news
KOLR10 News

Trial set for man charged in 2021 mobile home park shooting

ROLLA, Mo. — A trial date has been set for the man charged with the shooting death of a man at a mobile home park. Matthew Reeves, 32, faces felony charges in the death of Micheal Schmitt. Charges include first-degree murder, two armed criminal action charges and unlawful use of a weapon. The trial is […]
ROLLA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
NewsBreak
Accidents
KRMS Radio

Rocky Mount Man Killed in Motorcycle Accident

A Rocky Mount man is dead following a motorcycle accident late Saturday morning in Miller County. The highway patrol says it happened along Route-W, near Frazier Oaks Road, when by 64-year-old James Hummer, Junior, lost control while exiting a curve sending the 2021 Harley Davidson off the roadway where it overturned. Hummer was not wearing a helmet and pronounced dead at the scene.
ROCKY MOUNT, MO
Laclede Record

County wrecks leave motorists injured

Two people from Grovespring were hurt in a single-vehicle accident at 1 p.m. Tuesday on Missouri 5, nine miles south of Lebanon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Gordon E. Smith, 78, the driver of a northbound 2006 Honda Odyssey traveled off the right side of the roadway, down an embankment and struck a tree. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO
ktvo.com

2 children seriously hurt in crash near Macon

MACON, MO. — Two children suffered serious injuries during a Thursday morning crash in Macon County. It happened just after 9 a.m. on U.S. Highway 36, one mile east of Macon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Zachary Fink, 18, of Macon, was heading north on...
MACON, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Police Reports For June 3, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Thursday night, Officers took a found property report in the lobby of the Police Department. Kimberly J. Snapp found a cell phone at the intersection of East Broadway Boulevard and South New York Avenue. The phone's owner was found and it has been returned.
SEDALIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy