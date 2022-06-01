ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento repeals ban on lowriding, rescinding 1988 law now viewed as discriminatory

By Theresa Clift
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

The city of Sacramento no longer has a law on the books banning lowriding, the popular pastime in which people show off customized classic cars by cruising on city streets.

The Sacramento City Council on Tuesday unanimously voted to repeal the 1988 ordinance that restricted cruising, a law that today is viewed as discriminatory in the Latino community.

Sacramento police have not enforced the law in at least a decade. Getting it off the books and taking down no-cruising signs along Franklin Boulevard and Broadway, nonetheless, represented a huge milestone, said Councilwoman Katie Valenzuela.

“This ordinance is a remnant of other days,” said Valenzuela, who led the effort to delete the ordinance. “Days that bring painful memories for many of our residents. It’s never too late to do the right thing.”

Olivia Fonseca of the Sacramento Lowrider Commission was near tears as she took a seat in Valenzuela’s chair to share a written testimony during the virtual meeting.

“For 34 years we have had this cloud hanging over our heads for driving our beautiful cars, our mobile art, on the boulevards of Sacramento,” Fonseca said. “We want to drive low and slow not speed, not rev, not leave tire marks ... Hundreds of lowriders ask you to appeal the ‘no cruising’ ordinance. Repeal the ordinance and take down those darn signs.”

After the council voted, a crowd of people watching a livestream of the meeting in Cesar Chavez Park broke out in cheers, Valenzuela said. Several people were crying tears of joy in her office.

Councilman Eric Guerra said the ordinance was hurtful because it targeted a specific community. Many people mistakenly blame lowriders for side shows, revving engines and creating tire marks, he said.

But that’s a contrast to what actually happens at lowrider events. The gatherings are typically family friendly, and often include volunteering and donating to charity.

“If anybody has ever seen low riding, nobody wants anybody burning out, chipping this classic paint, all this detail that’s gone into creating this expression,” Guerra said. “Cruising means family. Cruising means community.”

The police department will continue enforcement against sideshows and reckless driving, a city staff report said.

The ordinance, which council adopted in 1988, carried fines of $250 to $500 per violation.

Mountain Democrat

Placerville Armory land leased for affordable housing plans

Plans are in motion to develop the old Armory site next to the El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville. Backed by an executive order aimed at abating the housing crisis, the state of California has granted a 55-year lease to Jamboree Housing Corporation out of Irvine to demolish the Armory and construct and manage affordable housing on the mostly state-owned parcel.
PLACERVILLE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

California spends $11 million to promote ‘red flag’ gun law

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is spending $11 million on education programs promoting wider use of “red flag” laws that are designed to temporarily take guns away from people who are deemed at risk of harming themselves or others, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday. The money was included in the state budget he approved nearly The post California spends $11 million to promote ‘red flag’ gun law appeared first on KION546.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

Bars could stay open till 4am in these California cities

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – California State Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) announced legislation Friday that would allow seven California cities to allow bars to remain open till 4 a.m., instead of the current statewide closing time of 2 a.m. Wiener, speaking at the Beaux nightclub in San Francisco’s Castro neighborhood, said the cities that would […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘We Are Sacramento’: Car Clubs Applaud City’s Cruising Ban Repeal, Discuss What’s Next

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento’s streets are open to cruising again after the city council repealed the 39-year-old ordinance Tuesday night signaling a new era for lowriders and car enthusiasts. SacraLocos Car Club Vice President Running Bear Salazar feels good about the future. “To see the city make the effort to open things up to let us do what we do,” he says. “It’s amazing and I’m looking forward to not feeling like I’m doing something illegal when I’m just driving up and down the street.” But cruising still carries an inherent risk. The cars are not, by definition, street legal. “There’s always this worry...
SACRAMENTO, CA
