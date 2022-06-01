ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell, NY

Campbell man indicted on child sex abuse charges

By Brandon Kyc
 3 days ago

CAMPBELL, N.Y. (WETM) — The Steuben County District Attorney’s Office has released an indictment regarding a Cambell man who is alleged to have committed sexual acts against children.

According to the indictment, Jason Chabot, 45, of Campbell, has been indicted on two counts of sexual abuse in the first degree, each class D felonies, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, each a class A misdemeanor.

The indictment alleges that in November of 2020 in the Town of Campbell, Chabot engaged in sexual contact with a child under the age of 11 years by forcible compulsion. It alleges that he also knowingly acted in a manner that was likely to be injurious to the physical, mental, or moral welfare of two children less than 17.

Chabot is currently being held in the Steuben County Jail on these charges, based upon two prior felony convictions, and will appear for arraignment at a later date set by the court.

