A stem cell model could help unravel the complex biology behind some psychiatric disorders

Improved models of experimental diabetes are needed to develop cell therapies for diabetes. Here, we introduce the B6 RIP-DTR mouse, a model of experimental diabetes in fully immunocompetent animals. These inbred mice harbor the H2b major histocompatibilityÂ complex (MHC), selectively express high affinity human diphtheria toxin receptor (DTR) in islet Î²-cells, and are homozygous for the Ptprca (CD45.1) allele rather than wild-type Ptprcb (CD45.2). 100% of B6 RIP-DTR mice rapidly became diabetic after a single dose of diphtheria toxin, and this was reversed indefinitely after transplantation with islets from congenic C57BL/6 mice. By contrast, MHC-mismatched islets were rapidly rejected, and this allotransplant response was readily monitored via blood glucose and graft histology. In peripheral blood of B6 RIP-DTR with mixed hematopoietic chimerism, CD45.2 BALB/c donor bloodÂ immune cells were readily distinguished from host CD45.1 cells by flow cytometry. Reliable diabetes induction and other properties in B6 RIP-DTR mice provide an important new tool to advance transplant-based studies of islet replacement and immunomodulation to treat diabetes.

CANCER ・ 5 DAYS AGO