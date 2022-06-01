ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

A stem cell model could help unravel the complex biology behind some psychiatric disorders

By The Mount Sinai Hospital
MedicalXpress
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai have applied a novel stem cell model to map disease risk variants in human neurons, which could help provide insights into the biological mechanisms that underlie neuropsychiatric disorders such as autism and schizophrenia. The team's in vitro cellular model,...

medicalxpress.com

