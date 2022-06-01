ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marino, CA

Senior Girls Defeat Juniors in ‘Powder Puff’ Football Game

By Outlook Newspapers
outlooknewspapers.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike just about every other athletic event, San Marino High School’s annual powder puff football game between the school’s junior and senior girls was forced to take a couple years off due to the pandemic. By the likes of what transpired on Friday...

sanmarinotribune.outlooknewspapers.com

outlooknewspapers.com

BUSD Sees Academic Growth in 1st Half of School Year

First published in the May 28 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burbank Unified School District recently presented a sample of its students’ academic performance so far this year to the Board of Education that could help determine the learning gaps caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. BUSD used...
BURBANK, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

HMS, SMHS Bring ‘Disco Inferno’ to Life

Choirs from San Marino High School and Huntington Middle School recently performed in a joint concert, “Disco Inferno,” in Nether Auditorium. Centered around the genre of disco, students performed an array of ’70s hits. Students also sang to music from genres of their choice to contrast from the disco-heavy music selection.
SAN MARINO, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

SMHS Pops Rocks Out

The annual San Marino High School Pops Concert was presented recently, featuring the school’s concert band, wind ensemble and symphony orchestra. The performance included selections from “Phantom of the Opera,” Michael Jackson’s “Billie Jean” and the love theme from “St. Elmo’s Fire.”
SAN MARINO, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

LCPC Jazz Vespers to Give Pentecost Performance

First published in the June 2 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. The Jack Lantz Dixieland Band will present a Pentecost-themed Jazz Vespers in the La Cañada Presbyterian Church on Sunday, June 5 at 5 p.m. Pentecost is about the Holy Spirit descending upon Jesus’ disciples after he...
RELIGION
outlooknewspapers.com

Hoover Student Recognized for Film Critique

First published in the May 28 print issue of the Glendale News Press. Lana Taslakian, an AP French student at Hoover High School, recently won an award for her critique of the film “Les Héritières” in the AP category. The film, which was recommended by the French Film Festival in Hollywood for high schoolers learning French in Southern California, was shown to Hoover’s French classes in November. Taslakian, at a ceremony this month at the Lycée International de Los Angeles in Burbank, received a book about French director François Truffaut from Benoît Labat, a higher education and French language attaché at the French consulate in Los Angeles. Pictured are Labat, Hoover French teacher Jerome Manin and Taslakian.
LOS ANGELES, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Luncheon Honors Operation Walk Angels

First published in the May 19 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Operation Walk Angels and their guests attended the nonprofit’s annual spring luncheon on Wednesday, May 11, at a private club in Pasadena. Operation Walk is an organization started by Dr. Lawrence Dorr (1941-2020) in 1997 to provide...
PASADENA, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Partnership Provides Community With Playground

First published in the May 19 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Carter’s Kids, a nonprofit founded by TV star Carter Oosterhouse, and Chuck E. Cheese, a popular destination for kids’ birthday parties and everyday fun, recently partnered to build a colorful, long-lasting new playground for the more than 500 children who attend Hamilton Elementary School in Pasadena.
PASADENA, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Author Gifts Storybook Series to USC-VHH

First published in the May 28 print issue of the Glendale News Press. Local resident, actor and author Paul Carafotes recently donated copies from his storybook series, “The Adventures of Charlie Bubbles” to USC Verdugo Hills Hospital’s Labor and Delivery Department. This donation was made possible through the Charlie Bubbles Cares for Kids, a nonprofit foundation. The book series was inspired by the birth of Carafote’s son Charlie. His goal is to share with new parents in the community Charlie Bubbles’ message of “being helpful, loving and kind.” Paul and Charlie Carafotes (center) are flanked by USC VHH Labor and Delivery nurses and are joined by USC-VHH CFO Jason Kell. Charlie’s motto is “say ‘yes’ and anything is possible.” Donations to support can be made at charliebubblesbooks.com.
GLENDALE, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Weedman Appointed to Camerata Pacifica Board

First published in the May 19 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Jonathan Weedman was recently appointed to the board of directors of Camerata Pacifica, a chamber music nonprofit. “I am delighted that Jonathan has joined our board,” said Randy Shulman, the organization’s president. “His deep passion for both exceptional...
LOS ANGELES, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Memorial Day Celebration to Honor Veterans

First published in the May 28 print issue of the Glendale News Press. The American Legion Post #288 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #1614 hosted a Memorial Day celebration on Monday, May 30, at 8 a.m. located at Two Strike Park in La Crescenta. The keynote speaker for...
GLENDALE, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Food and Wine Festival to Benefit AbilityFirst

First published in the June 2 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Come celebrate the AbilityFirst Food and Wine Festival, presented by CHUBB. It is an outdoor gourmet food-and-drink festival taking place on Sunday, June 5, from 5 to 8 p.m. in the gardens at the historic Laurabelle A. Robinson House in Pasadena.
PASADENA, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Memorial Day Observed in Several City Locations

First published in the May 28 print issue of the Glendale News Press. There will be several Memorial Day observances within the city of Glendale on Monday morning. The Montrose-Verdugo City Chamber of Commerce, Montrose Shopping Park Association and the city are hosting a ceremony at the Vietnam War Memorial in Montrose beginning at 7:30 a.m. Monday, May 30. The Vietnam War Memorial is located at the corner of Ocean View Boulevard and Honolulu Avenue.
GLENDALE, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Friends In Deed Provides Bad-Weather Shelter

First published in the May 19 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Friends In Deed just concluded its 34th straight year of providing shelter for the unhoused community in Pasadena. Due to pandemic restrictions, the normal overnight winter shelter could not be offered, so Friends In Deed provided motel stays...
PASADENA, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Museum Has Millions of Reasons to Celebrate Surplus

First published in the May 28 print issue of the Glendale News Press. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recently released May revisions for the 2022-23 state budget included an additional $10 million for the Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center under construction in Glendale. The proposed new funding would bring the...
GLENDALE, CA

