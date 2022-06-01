Senior Girls Defeat Juniors in ‘Powder Puff’ Football Game

First published in the May 28 print issue of the Glendale News Press. Local resident, actor and author Paul Carafotes recently donated copies from his storybook series, “The Adventures of Charlie Bubbles” to USC Verdugo Hills Hospital’s Labor and Delivery Department. This donation was made possible through the Charlie Bubbles Cares for Kids, a nonprofit foundation. The book series was inspired by the birth of Carafote’s son Charlie. His goal is to share with new parents in the community Charlie Bubbles’ message of “being helpful, loving and kind.” Paul and Charlie Carafotes (center) are flanked by USC VHH Labor and Delivery nurses and are joined by USC-VHH CFO Jason Kell. Charlie’s motto is “say ‘yes’ and anything is possible.” Donations to support can be made at charliebubblesbooks.com.

GLENDALE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO