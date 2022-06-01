ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Springfield Police investigating two serious hit and run incidents

By Nick DeGray
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zmURT_0fxMOZ2O00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – The Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in getting more information on two recent hit and run incidents in the city.

Local 11-year-old boy recovering after hit-and-run

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh says officers were called to a hit and run around 2:40 a.m. on Saturday, May 28 near the 500 block on Main Street in the South End. A man was seriously injured after being hit by two vehicles.

The driver of the second vehicle was identified but police are still looking for information on the first driver. Walsh said the vehicle is believed to be a white sedan that drove off after the incident.

The department’s Traffic Unit is also looking to identify the rider of a motorcycle/dirt bike that hit an 11-year-old boy and rode off. The boy was seriously injured in the hit-and-run accident. The incident occurred on Friday, May 20 around 5:15 p.m. in the area of Dwight and Calhoun streets.

22News spoke to the mother of the 11-year-old boy, Jamier Coleman, last week about the incident.

“I just want to let the person know that, I mean, do that right thing and just turn yourself in because it is the right thing to do, it’s the right thing to do,” said Brytanni Campbell.

If you have any information on either hit and run incidents, you are asked to contact the Springfield Police Traffic Unit at 413-787-6330 or you can anonymously text-a-tip to CRIMES (274637) by texting SOLVE then your tip.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
westernmassnews.com

Holyoke Police arrest man for unlicensed firearms possession, assaulting officers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke Police arrested a man last Sunday after he assaulted two police officers during a firearms arrest. Police told Western Mass News that they arrested 25-year-old Joe Anthony Montaner-Vazquez of Holyoke after officers attempted to stop a speeding vehicle he was a passenger in just after midnight Sunday morning.
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Connect. Police seeking suspects in theft case with ties to western Mass.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Connecticut are investigating a ‘follow home theft’ with ties to western Massachusetts. According to Bristol Police, a coin dealer was returning from a coin collector show in West Springfield when $30,000 of rare and collectible coins and cash were stolen out of the dealer’s vehicle.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Cars
Springfield, MA
Cars
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, MA
Springfield, MA
Crime & Safety
westernmassnews.com

Arrest warrant issued for suspect in Springfield nightclub murder

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police have requested an arrest warrant for the person they believe shot and killed a man inside the Saga nightclub in Springfield on Sunday. Brandon Murray, 35, is wanted in connection to that alleged murder at Saga Lounge and police said he does have a...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield crews respond to accident on Wilbraham Road and Roosevelt Avenue

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews responded to the intersection of Wilbraham Road and Roosevelt Avenue Friday night for a report of a two-car collision. According to the Springfield Fire Department, crews had to extricate one person from their vehicle. They were later brought to the hospital with serious injuries.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Walsh
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police: Crash into deer on Route 495 kills two

Two people were killed in Massachusetts Friday after the vehicle they were traveling in hit a deer. According to Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 4:50 a.m. today, Troopers assigned to the State Police-Concord Barracks responded to a crash involving an SUV that had struck a deer on I-495 northbound in Chelmsford at the 87.5 mile marker. The SUV subsequently veered into the median, went airborne, and struck several trees.
CHELMSFORD, MA
NBC Connecticut

Police Look for Car That Fled Crash in South Windsor

Police are looking for anyone who may have witnessed a hit-and-run that happened Friday afternoon in South Windsor. Officials said the crash happened at about 12:05 p.m. at the intersection of Ellington Road, or Route 30, and Sullivan Avenue. The evading car is a silver SUV with front left side...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Investigating Stabbing in Hartford as Domestic Incident

A woman has serious injuries and a man is in critical condition after a stabbing in Hartford Friday morning. Police said they are investigating the case as a domestic incident and said the man’s injuries appear to be self-inflicted. Officers responded to Webster Street around 7:16 a.m. after receiving...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Two injured in Hartford stabbing

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people were injured in a Hartford shooting Friday morning, police said. The Hartford Police Department responded to Webster Street for a report of a female stabbed. At the scene, officers located both a man and woman with serious stab injuries. Both were transported to an area hospital for treatment. While […]
HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit And Run#Police
liveboston617.org

Man Remains in Critical Condition After Being Shot in the Head Overnight

A person was critically shot overnight at Washington and Fenelon intersection in Dorchester shortly after 10:03 p.m. on Thursday. Officers from both B-3 and C-11 along with Boston EMS responded to the initial call, where they found the male victim suffering from a serious gun shot wound. The Homicide Unit, along with B-3 Detectives, Command Staff, Crime Scene Response Unit, K-9s and others responded to the call after they were notified of the severity of the victims injuries. The Police K-9s could be seen searching the area as Detectives processed the scene, photographing and collecting evidence.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Massive fire at former cereal factory in Orange draws large response from Worcester County crews

ORANGE — Firefighters battled a massive blaze at a former cereal factory Saturday in this small Franklin County mill town.  Fire crews from Worcester County, including various District 8 outfits from nearby Athol, Royalston, Gardner, Phillipston, Petersham, Winchendon, Templeton and Rutland, provided assistance at the scene as well as station coverage. In all, crews from 20 surrounding fire departments provided...
ORANGE, MA
truecrimedaily

Body of woman missing since December found in Connecticut River

MANCHESTER, Conn. (TCD) — The body of a 22-year-old woman was found in a river recently after she had been missing for nearly six months. According to Manchester Police, on Monday, May 30, officials from the Wethersfield Police, Wethersfield Volunteer Fire Department, and Glastonbury Volunteer Fire Department recovered Sherrian Howe’s body from the Connecticut River. Howe’s remains were transported to the office of the chief medical examiner for an autopsy.
MANCHESTER, CT
WWLP

WWLP

22K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy