Entangled Humpback Whale Freed Off Cape Cod

The fishing and lobstering industry has been intertwined with the history and culture of Scituate ever since the town was founded in 1636. For centuries, boats have set off from Scituate Harbor with fishermen looking to make a living off the treasures of the Atlantic ocean. Since this February, however, there have been no traps in the water around Scituate. This absence was caused by a lobstering shutdown spanning three months from February to April, which was mandated to avoid the fatal tangling of Northern Right Whales in lobster trap lines. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, 85% of Northern Right Whales have been tangled or trapped by fishing lines. With approximately 365 of these whales left in existence, line tangling is one of the main reasons why they are oftentimes considered endangered.

