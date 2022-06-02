ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham, MA

Entangled Humpback Whale Freed Off Cape Cod

By Kate Riccio
nbcboston.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA humpback whale ensnared in rope was freed by rescuers off the coast of Chatham, Massachusetts on Monday. The whale, named Thumper, was entangled with rope wrapped five times around her body. The Marine Animal Entanglement Response Team (MAER) at the...

www.nbcboston.com

Comments / 0

Related
Boston

3 white sharks spotted off Nantucket chomping on dead whale

The sighting follows just days after the first official white shark sighting of the season off Massachusetts. The sharp-toothed visitors to the waters off Massachusetts are officially back. Three great white sharks were spotted off Nantucket on Wednesday, chowing down on a dead whale near Tuckernuck Island, according to the...
NANTUCKET, MA
scituation.net

Lobstering Shutdown Claws at Local Livelihood

The fishing and lobstering industry has been intertwined with the history and culture of Scituate ever since the town was founded in 1636. For centuries, boats have set off from Scituate Harbor with fishermen looking to make a living off the treasures of the Atlantic ocean. Since this February, however, there have been no traps in the water around Scituate. This absence was caused by a lobstering shutdown spanning three months from February to April, which was mandated to avoid the fatal tangling of Northern Right Whales in lobster trap lines. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, 85% of Northern Right Whales have been tangled or trapped by fishing lines. With approximately 365 of these whales left in existence, line tangling is one of the main reasons why they are oftentimes considered endangered.
SCITUATE, MA
capecod.com

Beach Expert Explains Why Cape Cod Spot Made Top 10 List

EASTHAM – Coast Guard Beach has been featured on a popular top ten best U.S. beaches list and the expert who compiled the list gave insight on why he picked the spot as one of the country’s best. Florida International University professor Dr. Stephen Leatherman, aka Dr. Beach,...
EASTHAM, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chatham, MA
Pets & Animals
City
Chatham, MA
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Chatham, MA
Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Pets & Animals
State
Massachusetts State
WCVB

Antisemitic literature left on multiple lawns in Peabody, Massachusetts

PEABODY, Mass. — Peabody police confirm packets containing antisemitic literature were found in yards along two streets in the Massachusetts city Saturday morning. Small plastic bags containing a pamphlet titled "Every single aspect of the COVID agenda is Jewish" were found in the lawns of homes on Antrim Road and Donna Street.
PEABODY, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Augusta Dillon Weds Hunter Cottrell

Augusta Rose Dillon of Chilmark married Hunter Sven Cottrell of Oak Bluffs on April 23 in Julian, Calif. The bride’s parenta are Billy Dillon and Meredith Dillon of Chilmark and West Tisbury. The bridegroom’s parents are Chris Cottrell and Lisa Cottrell of West Tisbury and Vineyard Haven.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humpback Whale#Whales#Entanglement#Maer#Ccs
97.5 WOKQ

Enjoy a Special Romantic Meal at the Top of a Lighthouse in Newburyport, MA

Ok, just so you know, this is quite actually the cutest and sweetest romantic place ever, and we are absolutely gushing over it. Maybe you and your partner are looking to go on a romantic date night or celebrate an anniversary, or perhaps you're looking to pop the question in a place that's so special, it's the only one of its kind in the world. Enter the Newburyport Lighthouse in Massachusetts.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
WCVB

Mass. coast already preparing for predicted above-average hurricane season

SCITUATE, Mass. — Residents along the Massachusetts coast are already preparing for what federal forecasters are predicting to be an above-average Atlantic hurricane season. This year, forecasters predict anywhere from 14 to 21 named storms and six to 10 hurricanes throughout the season, which runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.
SCITUATE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
vnexplorer.net

10 of the best New England seafood restaurants to try this summer

The fact of the matter is that seafood – including fish – does not travel, and the best, most flavorsome seafood dishes will be found near the source: on the coast. There are no finer or fresher fish or seafood restaurants than those found within the proximity of New England’s beautiful coastline, from Connecticut through Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and on up to Maine.
RESTAURANTS
1420 WBSM

Somerset Landscaper Indicted for Stealing From Customers

BROCKTON — A Somerset man has been indicted on multiple larceny and other counts after allegedly stealing around $100,000 from his customers, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office. On Friday, a Plymouth County grand jury indicted 36-year-old Eli Rego with larceny by false pretense, larceny of more...
SOMERSET, MA
capecod.com

Driver killed in crash in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report that At 12:29 PM, officers were dispatched to the area of Seacoast Shores Blvd. for a report of an erratic vehicle striking multiple mailboxes. While officers were in route to the area a second caller reported the vehicle had struck a utility pole and tree in the area of Edgewater Dr. East and Hampden Rd. Falmouth Fire and Rescue arrived on scene moments before police and began to render medical aid to the single male occupant of the vehicle. He was transported to Falmouth Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The crash remains under investigation by the Falmouth Police and the Mass State Police Collision Anaylsis and Reconstruction Section (CARS).
FALMOUTH, MA
hopkintonindependent.com

Baypath Adoptable Animal of the Week: Harper

Each week, the Independent highlights an animal available for adoption at Baypath Humane Society in Hopkinton. This week’s adoptable animal is Harper. “Harper is a very playful 4-year-old girl who loves her toys, dog friends and treats! She is house-trained and crate-trained. She really flourishes when she has a doggie friend, so we are looking for a home with another dog looking for a friend.
HOPKINTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Schools in Rhode Island and Massachusetts receive threats from same suspect

A list of schools in southern New England were the victim of threats. According to Providence Public Schools, several schools in Rhode Island and Massachusetts received threatening phone calls from the same person on Friday morning. Officials stated that it is believed that the threats were not credible, but felt it was important to keep families informed during this tense time.
PROVIDENCE, RI
capecod.com

Man seriously injured after falling out of tree in Dennis

DENNIS – A man suffered serious injuries after reportedly falling out of a tree in Dennis. The incident happened shortly after 3 PM on Whittier Drive. The victim was rushed to Barnstable Municipal airport to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.
DENNIS, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy