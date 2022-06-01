ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

If you see folks dressed up in various costumes this weekend

By Prince Of Petworth
popville.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Awesome Con 2022, the capital region’s premier comic and pop culture convention, is coming to Washington, D.C.’s Walter E. Washington Convention Center Friday,...

www.popville.com

Comments / 0

baltimorestyle.com

Soul and Jazz Superstars at Capital Jazz Fest This Weekend

Baltimore’s first weekend in June begins with a regional tradition—the 29th annual Capital Jazz Fest in Columbia. Legendary soul and jazz artists from all over will grace the Merriweather Post Pavilion stage on Saturday and Sunday, June 4-5. To kick off the show, there will be an indie soul showcase from 8:30-10 p.m. at Maryland Live! Casino on Friday, June 3.
BALTIMORE, MD
Cuisine Noir Magazine

Brandon Byrd’s Frozen Custard & Vintage Charm Attracts Lines to Goodies New Virginia Home

Pictured: Brandon Bryd | Photo credit:Phyllis Armstrong. Uplifting sounds of gospel music fill the air in the block where Goodies Frozen Custard & Treats stands in Old Town Alexandria. The line of customers winds from the service window down the stairs and along the sidewalk at 200 Commerce Street on a Sunday in June. The frozen custard shop housed in a historic building in Virginia started attracting crowds from the moment it opened Memorial Day weekend.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
popville.com

Sweet City Ride

Thanks to Susie for sending from the Palisades. For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser. 1000 words, driving dangerously. “As seen at Hains Point this morning.”. Prince Of Petworth...
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

Great Garden Haul 2022 Vol. Three – Mulberries!

Thanks to Gretchen for sending: “Mulberries! Thousands of mulberries! This year we’ve put up netting to catch them and are offering them to neighbors as there are too many for us to eat. North Cleveland Park/Van Ness.”. Please send your great garden hauls via email to [email protected]...
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

“A series of unfortunate events!”

Ian writes: “We walked to 15th & L (the 3rd stop we tried) and there’s a temporary metrobus stop sign but with no routes posted to it and we flagged down an S9 driver who stopped in the middle of the road has no idea the stop was moved”
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

Happy Pride from the Argyle Market

3220 17th Street, NW entrance on Mount Pleasant Street. Thanks to Cassidy for sending: “For June I wanted to share my favorite pride flag at the Argyle Market in Mount Pleasant. I appreciate whoever put up the air freshener rainbow, it cracks me up and I love it. It’s up there all year round.”
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Gordon Ramsay to open 'bottomless' pizza restaurant in DC

WASHINGTON - World-famous chef Gordon Ramsay is bringing a new restaurant to D.C. that is a dream come true for pizza lovers. The restaurant, which will be called Street Pizza, is expected to open in D.C. sometime during the winter of 2022. It will be located at 501 7th Street Northwest, in D.C.’s East End neighborhood, and will be a short walk away from Capital One Arena and Chinatown.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington, DC
popville.com

Your Afternoon Animal Fix – AdoPtville

If you have any animal/pet photos you’d like to share for the regular fix please send an email to princeofpetworth(at)gmail(dot)com with ‘Animal Fix’ in the title and say the name of your pet and your neighborhood. AdoPtville is run by a volunteer who compiles these pets weekly from local shelters.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washingtonian.com

Nick Stefanelli Opens a Greek Wine, Cocktail, and Gyro Bar in Downtown DC

Midtown Center, a burgeoning new development at 15th and L Streets, Northwest, has become a dining destination in recent months thanks to a wave of restaurant and bar openings. In addition to New Orleans hotspot Dauphine’s, there’s clubby Japanese dining room Shoto; Little Chicken with its big fry buckets and pitcher drinks; and three ventures from Masseria chef Nicholas Stefanelli. Those include Italian cafe Officina, Greek tasting room Philotimo, and now, Kaimaki. The Greek wine and gyro bar opened Thursday night.
RESTAURANTS
arlingtonmagazine.com

Enjoy the ‘High Life’ At These Rooftop Bars

The breeze. The view. The cocktails. Nothing quite beats a rooftop bar on a warm day, and Arlington has no shortage of spots to check out. Here are some of the area’s best:. Snag a view of the Courthouse skyline at this nearly 12-year-old haunt that doles out frosé, key lime crushes, Topo Chico hard seltzer and a dozen beers on draft. While you’re sipping, consider nibbling on an onion blossom, served with chipotle mayo, or carnitas tacos with shredded pork. // 2424 Wilson Blvd., Arlington (Courthouse)
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Westfield Mall gets a Jolly Yolly Kids, Butter Me Up

Westfield Montgomery Mall in Maryland’s Montgomery County has a couple of unique new tenants. They are indoor children’s playground Jolly Yolly Kids and Butter Me Up. The mall location will be the first brick-and-mortar location for the D.C. pop-up Butter Me Up, which claims to have sold more than 100,000 breakfast sandwiches in its first two years.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Taste of Wheaton Returns on June 12

The Taste of Wheaton will return after a two-year hiatus with a full day of food, music and activities for all ages from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday, June 12, at Marian Fryer Plaza in Downtown Wheaton. Kids rides and activities are free, with food and drinks available for purchase from local Wheaton restaurants. Marian Fryer Plaza is located at 2424 Reedie Plaza adjacent to the Wheaton Triangle Business District. Participating Wheaton restaurants in the Taste of Wheaton will include Frank’s Burger Place, Green Plate Catering, Hollywood East Café, IHOP, Los Cobanos, Methi Indian Restaurant, Nando’s Peri Peri, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Nut House Pizza and Terra Mare Restaurant.
WHEATON, MD
popville.com

Waffle Panini Alert

“You can’t work in the historic Waffle Shop (508 K Street, NW) and not have a waffle sandwich. Our waffle panini with mortadella, pistachio, and house made chips is the perfect meld of Waffle Shop meets Stellina.”. City Ridge: French Open Watch Party This Sunday!. PoP Sponsor Today at...
WASHINGTON, DC
Eater

NYC’s Oprah-Approved Cafe Maman Announces Two New D.C. Outposts

NYC’s beloved French bakery maman will open three locations in the D.C. area, starting with a locale on Bethesda Row on Monday, June 6 (7140 Bethesda Lane, Bethesda, Md.). Maman Bethesda will be trailed by outposts in Georgetown and at Union Market, with exact addresses revealed closer to opening. Co-founders and cookbook authors Elisa Marshall and Benjamin Sormonte import popular salads, sandwiches, and their Oprah-endorsed nutty chocolate chip cookies down to D.C. A crogel — a bagel comprised of croissant dough — is a first for the brand, topped with smoked salmon, cream cheese, dill, and pickle onions. Styled after the South of France, each Maman features florals, vintage windows, and antique furniture. Maman Bethesda will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends. Meanwhile, Maryland’s baked goods scene just grew with the arrival of Junction Bakery in Chevy Chase.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mocoshow.com

Jolly Yolly Kids is Coming to Montgomery Mall

Jolly Yolly Kids is coming to Westfield Montgomery Mall, according to report by WTOP. The 8,000+ square ft. indoor play space will have playgrounds, party rental space, and an art studio. Per Jolly Yolly:. “Jolly Yolly Kids is an indoor play and learning center for children aged 13 and under....
BETHESDA, MD
thedcpost.com

Best Perfume Shops in Washington DC: Top Three Spots

Fragrances are a great way to feel freshened up and spice up our every day life. And it is not as hard as you think to find a good perfumery in town. These are the best perfume shops in Washington DC. Jo Malone London. Address: 996 I St NW Washington...
WASHINGTON, DC
mymcmedia.org

Sandy Spring Slave Museum Hosts Juneteenth Exhibit

The Sandy Spring Slave Museum will host a Juneteenth exhibit that will be open to the public on Saturday, June 4th from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. The exhibit was inspired by museum board member Reynaldo Smith whose family members were freed in Texas by General Order No. 3 which informed residents in Texas that all slaves were free even though it came two and half years after the Emancipation Proclamation.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
popville.com

“Brick through window”

I wanted to alert you that someone threw a brick into our backyard window in Columbia Heights on Newton St NW. This happened around 4:30pm on 6/2/22. The police were called but it looks like the perpetrator(s) threw the brick from our neighborhoods yard and therefore our cameras didn’t see anything, so I wanted to spread the word in case this happened to anyone else or warn anyone in the neighborhood to be vigilant. Thanks!”
WASHINGTON, DC

