If you see folks dressed up in various costumes this weekend

NYC’s beloved French bakery maman will open three locations in the D.C. area, starting with a locale on Bethesda Row on Monday, June 6 (7140 Bethesda Lane, Bethesda, Md.). Maman Bethesda will be trailed by outposts in Georgetown and at Union Market, with exact addresses revealed closer to opening. Co-founders and cookbook authors Elisa Marshall and Benjamin Sormonte import popular salads, sandwiches, and their Oprah-endorsed nutty chocolate chip cookies down to D.C. A crogel — a bagel comprised of croissant dough — is a first for the brand, topped with smoked salmon, cream cheese, dill, and pickle onions. Styled after the South of France, each Maman features florals, vintage windows, and antique furniture. Maman Bethesda will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends. Meanwhile, Maryland’s baked goods scene just grew with the arrival of Junction Bakery in Chevy Chase.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO