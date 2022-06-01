ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

J-Town Clubhouse celebrates 18th anniversary

By asmith
WKHM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJackson, Mich. — On Saturday, May 7, 2022, J-Town Clubhouse celebrated its 18th anniversary. Members, staff, and the Advisory board gathered for the event. J-Town remains open every other Saturday to engage Members in various social activities. J-Town celebrated 18 years of togetherness with games and a buffet....

www.wkhm.com

Comments / 0

Related
whmi.com

Block Party To ENDALZ In Downtown Howell Sunday

A big family-friendly block party is planned this weekend in downtown Howell as a kick-off to the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s. This year’s walk is on September 24th at the Brighton Mill Pond but organizers have been working to rebrand the event to become more all-encompassing for all of Livingston County. As such, a big block party and kick-off is set this Sunday on the lawn of the historic courthouse and amphitheater and will coincide with the popular Farmer’s Market.
HOWELL, MI
WILX-TV

Paws in the Park returns to Jackson, raising money for Cascades Humane Society

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Friday Cascades Humane Society is kicking off the annual Paws in the Park event in Jackson. The event will be held at the Horace Blackman Park located downtown. For the fourth year in a row, the event will include a 5-k run, a one-mile walk, and the doggie dash which will be chip-timed by the Michigan Running Foundation.
JACKSON, MI
MLive

The Rose Parade is here! These are the details.

JACKSON, MI – The Jackson County Rose Parade is happening this weekend for the first time since 2019, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “I’m excited for it to happen,” Jim Francis, Jackson County Rose Festival president, said. “The participation is there and I just hope people will come out and enjoy it.”
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
jtv.tv

Events of June 3, 4, and 5, 2022

Paws in the Park. Paws in the Park is back this year and it’s in Downtown Jackson again! Join us for our annual Paws in the Park 2-day event, featuring the famous Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show! We will have our chip-timed 5k, a shorter 1-mile-mile ‘Woof Walk,’ and a new Doggie Dash just for kids. Food will be provided by the Jackson Breakfast Rotary. We’ll also have raffles, games for the humans and canines, vendors, demos by Michigan Search and Rescue dogs, and more fun at a family-friendly and safe event focused on raising money for abandoned pets and programs at Cascades Humane Society! All registered participants will receive a Paws in the Park t-shirt and a swag bag from our sponsors! In addition, all 5k participants will receive a unique finishers medal or another comparable item. Today’s Schedule of Events: (Canine Stars Shows and light concessions only) Canine Stars Show #1, 6:00 pm-6:30 pm. Canine Stars Show #2, 7:00pm-7:30pm. Horace Blackman Park, Downtown Jackson.
JACKSON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Independence Charter Township, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Jackson, MI
Jackson, MI
Lifestyle
Jackson, MI
Government
WSYM FOX 47

Weeks after conflicts, Charlotte's fire department is back on track

It has been more than two months since the Charlotte fire chief and all 23 volunteer firefighters resigned . The volunteers returned to duty on April 4, the same day interim Fire Chief Mark Jordan was sworn in. Now, he says the situation has calmed and he would like to become the permanent chief.
WLNS

A Jackson woman’s belief in giving back

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)—The face of Brenda Hughes is painted on the side of this wall, and next to it is the word give. It’s a symbol of a life dedicated to serving her community through her organization Jackson Michigan Giving back. “I look back and sometimes I look at the mural and I’m like am […]
JACKSON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Clubhouse International#Advisory Board
nationworldnews.com

County Steer Federal COVID Money to Huge Sports Complex

Michigan County wants to use federal COVID relief funds largely on sports complexes, rather than dedicating it to core government services. One economic expert says county estimates about its benefits are too rosy, and local township officials are pushing back, arguing that it would be better to spend the money on roads.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
1240 WJIM

Go Berry Picking at These 5 Mid-Michigan U-Pick Berry Farms

I am all about supporting the community and supporting locally owned businesses. When you spend your money locally, that's where it stays; local. I recently did some searching to find out where I could find Farmers Markets all across the greater Lansing area and came across 14 great ones. Which got me thinking...where can I go to pick my own berries and the like?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
WLNS

Jackson moms team up to help during formula shortage

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — National leaders say the baby formula shortage is growing, with new reports show the out-of-stock rate jumped to nearly 74% in the last week. That’s up by 4%. Here in the Great Lakes State, moms are stepping up to help each other. “I just have kind of that mantra and that […]
JACKSON, MI
100.7 WITL

Tasty Foods at Lansing-Area Gas Stations That You’ll Love

We need food to live. I eat to live, I don't live to eat. That doesn't mean that I don't step out of my comfort zone and try new foods. We have plenty of great dining establishments in the Lansing area. There are all kinds of different ethnic foods you can try: sushi, Indian, Cuban, Chinese, bbq, chain restaurants and so on and so forth. I am a big fan of the sushi restaurants in the area. Some are better than others, but I have never had a negative experience while dining out for sushi.
LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy