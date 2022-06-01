ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UL fraternity suspended for three years in hazing case

 3 days ago
The University of Louisiana at Lafayette has suspended Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity for three years following hazing investigation.

Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity members also are facing criminal charges.

The reported incident occurred during the Fall 2021 semester. It was reported in March 2022. Allegations included sleep deprivation and performance of calisthenics.

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette Police Department issued summonses to seven members and one former member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity on misdemeanor charges related to hazing.

Seven of the individuals were enrolled as students during the Spring 2022 semester; the remaining individual is a former student.

Because hazing violates both University policy and state law, the Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities and ULPD investigated the allegations.

UL Lafayette has a zero-tolerance policy for hazing and takes allegations and incidents of hazing seriously. The University provides hazing prevention resources and training and encourages anyone to report suspected hazing by visiting this website [studentaffairs.louisiana.edu] .

