Kern County, CA

KCSO: Don't conduct sting operations of suspected sex abusers

By Pete Menting, 23ABC
 3 days ago
The Kern County Sheriff's Office advises people against conducting independent sting operations of suspected child sexual abusers and to contact law enforcement.

This comes after a YouTube group independently conducted a sting operation of a suspected child sexual abuser on Monday at the Walgreens on Mt. Vernon.

KCSO's Special Victims Unit received information from everyone involved and will investigate the case.

KCSO says decoy operations should be done by law enforcement because of the "potential for violent encounters or unsuccessful prosecution of suspects resulting from inappropriate evidential procedure."

