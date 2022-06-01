ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

NC lawmakers weigh in on school investments, safety in schools following Uvalde shooting

By Deana Harley
CBS 17
CBS 17
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T2HV0_0fxMFu3e00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — From press conferences to committee meetings, lawmakers across the board gravitated toward one topic on Wednesday—schools in North Carolina.

They’re trying to make sure students get the best education possible, but political parties have different ideas of how to ensure that.

Democratic leaders focused their talks on Wednesday on a wide array of resources, including funding for teachers and programs. Republican leaders, though, say the focus right now needs to be on safety.

“All parents, whether Republican or Democrat, can agree on one thing—we want the best for our children,” Representative Julie Von Haefen said.

Democratic representatives focused on funding House Bill 1079, which would fund early education, programs for high school students, and increased pay for teachers. These are things some lawmakers say are desperately needed.

“Did you know that in Wake County, the average pay for a starting teacher with a Bachelor’s Degree is $12 an hour?” asked Gayle Headen, the Executive Director of Wake County Smart Start.

Education leaders emphasized that the time to act is now.

“Every day that goes by, a teacher leaves, there’s a missed learning opportunity for a child, and a parent can’t go to work or start his or her business,” Headen said.

Republican lawmakers met later in the day, saying their focus right now after the Uvalde mass shooting, is on safety inside of schools.

“No one can seem to find the absolute solution, and so we constantly are on a vigil to help improve the safety of our schools here in North Carolina and throughout the United States,” Representative John Torbett said.

Representative Torbett says while conversations intensify around school safety, North Carolina parents can feel assured sending their kids off to school each and every day.

“This does not mean our schools out there are not safe, they are, they work each and every day back at each [local education agency] and every district and every county of our state to provide safety for schools,” he said.

When it comes to adding any resources to schools, lawmakers say they’re actually expecting a budget surplus this year, so they say there is really no better time for the General Assembly to make moves to invest in education.

Leaders on Wednesday also talked about the challenge of getting resource officers inside of schools, saying some local police departments can’t place an officer inside of a school because they need them out on the streets. They also called on parents to be actively involved in their child’s academic life and to pay attention to what their kids are doing on the internet and while at home.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wake County, NC
Education
County
Wake County, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
Wake County, NC
Government
FOX8 News

Over $40 million in grant money approved to fight gun violence in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — With a unanimous vote of approval, individuals on the Governor’s Crime Commission approved the funding of more than 120 grants that would address violence within the state of North Carolina with the possibility of more funding of grants to come.   The commission held its quarterly meeting on Thursday in Raleigh […]
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Safety#High School#Politics State#Democratic#Republican#House#Wake County Smart Start
FOX8 News

Medical marijuana in North Carolina approved by state Senate

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – North Carolina’s state senators left for a long weekend on a high Thursday after approving a bill to make medical marijuana available to those who suffer from a variety of maladies. The second reading of Senate Bill 711 was approved, 35-10, and the bill will be passed along to the House […]
U.S. POLITICS
carolinajournal.com

Longtime N.C. Rep. Grier Martin resigning from office

Martin was first elected to the 34th District in the House in 2004 after defeating incumbent Republican Don Munford. He was scheduled to face off in the November General Election against Republican candidate Ashley Seshul. Longtime N.C. Rep. Grier Martin, D-Wake, is resigning from office effective July 8. The announcement...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WCNC

State data: One NC county seeing high spread of COVID-19 again, cases climb again

RALEIGH, N.C. — About 5,000 more cases of COVID-19 were reported this week in North Carolina, along with a slight increase in hospital admissions. Data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) revealed 28,369 cases were reported on June 1. The previous week, nearly 24,000 cases were reported. Additionally, this week saw 734 COVID hospital admissions, up from 643 last week.
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS 17

CBS 17

15K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy