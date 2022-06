Search teams have recovered the remains of a missing 23-year-old woman, who was one of 12 people to fall over a dam on the James River in Virginia on Memorial Day. The body of Lauren Winstead, of Henrico County, was recovered Wednesday around 1:30 p.m., just west of the Powhite Parkway Bridge, according to a statement shared by the Henrico County Police Department on social media.

