Driver Killed In Fiery Mercer County Crash, Police Say

Ewing Police Department Photo Credit: Ewing Police Department via Facebook

A driver was killed in a fiery crash in Mercer County, authorities confirmed.

Officers responding to a report of a car fire in the woods near the Marie Katzenbach School for the Deaf on Lower Ferry Road in Ewing found the vehicle fully engulfed just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday, June 1, Ewing Police said.

The fire department rushed to douse the blaze but were unable to save the driver due to the intensity of the fire, police said.

A follow-up investigation found that the driver ran a stop sign at Lower Ferry Road while driving on Stuyvesant Avenue before crashing through a fence at the Katzenback School.

The vehicle then continued into the woods near the school, where it came to a stop and went up in flames, police said.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Their identity has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation by Ewing Police and the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office Serious Collision Response Team.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Det. Tyler Finnerty at (609) 882-1313 ext. 5576 or send an email to tfinnerty@ewingnj.org.

Tips can also be sent to the confidential tip line at (609) 882-7530 or policetipline@ewingnj.org.

