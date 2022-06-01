ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, NJ

Driver Killed In Fiery Mercer County Crash, Police Say

By Valerie Musson
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MuOFd_0fxMEhw400
Ewing Police Department Photo Credit: Ewing Police Department via Facebook

A driver was killed in a fiery crash in Mercer County, authorities confirmed.

Officers responding to a report of a car fire in the woods near the Marie Katzenbach School for the Deaf on Lower Ferry Road in Ewing found the vehicle fully engulfed just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday, June 1, Ewing Police said.

The fire department rushed to douse the blaze but were unable to save the driver due to the intensity of the fire, police said.

A follow-up investigation found that the driver ran a stop sign at Lower Ferry Road while driving on Stuyvesant Avenue before crashing through a fence at the Katzenback School.

The vehicle then continued into the woods near the school, where it came to a stop and went up in flames, police said.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Their identity has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation by Ewing Police and the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office Serious Collision Response Team.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Det. Tyler Finnerty at (609) 882-1313 ext. 5576 or send an email to tfinnerty@ewingnj.org.

Tips can also be sent to the confidential tip line at (609) 882-7530 or policetipline@ewingnj.org.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Voice

Impaired Driver From Seaford Charged After Fatal Crash In Wantagh, Police Say

An impaired driver is facing charges after being involved in a fatal overnight crash on Long Island, police said. It happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday, June 4 in Wantagh. Matthew Smith, age 22, of Seaford was operating a 2017 Dodge Ram pickup truck heading eastbound on Jerusalem Avenue when it crossed over into oncoming traffic and was involved in a collision with a 2015 Chrysler sedan being operated by a 23-year-old man heading westbound on Jerusalem Avenue. Nassau County Police said.
WANTAGH, NY
Daily Voice

Teen Driver Rear-Ends Cement Truck On Route 21

A teen driver was hospitalized after rear-ending a cement truck on Route 21, authorities said. A 17-year-old driver was behind the wheel of a Hyundai when he rear-ended a cement truck on Route 21 in Nutley on Friday, May 27, police said. The driver went unconscious and was taken to...
NUTLEY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mercer County, NJ
Mercer County, NJ
Crime & Safety
Mercer County, NJ
Accidents
Daily Voice

Bicyclist Struck In Central Jersey (DEVELOPING)

A bicyclist was found by the side of the road by a passerby in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The rider may have been struck by a hit-and-run driver, initial reports said. The crash was reported at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, June 2 at Nathaniel Street and...
Daily Voice

Truck Slams Into Warren County Home (PHOTOS)

Numerous emergency crews rushed to the scene of a truck that slammed into a home in Warren County. The Oxford Emergency Squad responded to the crash at a home in Oxford shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1, the department said. The vehicle was unoccupied at the time of...
OXFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Ewing Police
NJ.com

N.J. man, 37, killed in early-morning shooting

Essex County investigators are asking for tips from the public as they investigate a shooting that left a 37-year-old man dead in East Orange early Friday. Police found Melja T. Oliver wounded lying on the sidewalk on the 500 block of Main Street shortly before 1 a.m., according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and East Orange Police Chief Phyllis Bindi.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
Daily Voice

Wayne PD: Cracked Windshield Leads To Gun Arrests Of Wanted Ex-Con, GF

A transplanted ex-con and his girlfriend were carrying a gun when Wayne police stopped them, authorities said. Jennifer Cabrol was driving a vehicle with Rhode Island license plates and a cracked windshield when Officers Spencer Schoonmaker and Joseph Cobianchi stopped her and passenger Corey Hiler on Route 23, Detective Capt. Dan Daly said.
WAYNE, NJ
Daily Voice

SUV Collides With Porsche, Pole In Lodi

A crash with a Porsche sent an SUV into a utility pole at a busy Lodi intersection. Both the Nissan Rogue and the Cabriolet convertible were severely damaged in the crash outside the BP station at Essex Street and Riverview Avenue just off westbound Route 80 around midnight Saturday. There...
LODI, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Daily Voice

Man Seriously Injured In Single-Vehicle Dix Hills Crash

Police are investigating an overnight crash that left a Long Island man seriously injured.It happened around 3:10 a.m. Saturday, June 4 in Dix Hills.A 27-year-old East Northport man was driving a 2019 Mazda CX-5 northbound on East Deer Park Road, just north of Deforest Road North, when he lost cont…
DIX HILLS, NY
Daily Voice

KNOW ANYTHING? $5K Reward For Info On Deadly Essex County Hit-And-Run

Know anything? Authorities in Essex County are offering a reward of up to $5,000 leading to an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run crash. Felipe Chay, 46, was struck and killed by a Toyota Highlander on Scotland Road between Cary and Frankfort Streets in Orange just before 10:55 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II said in a release alongside local officials on Friday, June 3.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Struck Dead By Hit-Run Car On Garden State Parkway

New Jersey State Police seek the public’s help with a fatal hit-and-run crash on the Garden State Parkway that killed a 31-year-old pedestrian from Elizabeth last week. Based on the preliminary investigation, detectives determined that at approximately 12:45 a.m. on May 25, Felipe Dos Santos was walking northbound on the shoulder of the parkway hear milepost 130.4 in Woodbridge Township, according to New Jersey State Police.
ELIZABETH, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
285K+
Followers
44K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy