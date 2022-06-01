ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, SC

‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted by Marion police for murder

By Kevin Accettulla
 3 days ago

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — An “armed and dangerous” man is wanted by Marion police for murder and another person is wanted for being an accessory, according to the Marion Police Department.

Donshay Raekwon Thompson, 26, of Marion, is wanted for the murder of Preston Gerald, Sr. Thompson could be in the Marion and Mullins areas but is also known to be in the Pamplico and West Florence areas, according to police.

Windy Lynn Harness, 40, of Marion, is wanted for accessory before and after the fact of murder, according to police.

Thompson is 5’9″ tall and 185 pounds, police said. Harness is 5’4″ and 165 pounds.

Marion Police Chief Tony Flowers said the homicide happened March 28 on Jones Avenue in Marion. A man was found dead inside of a home, according to previously announced information from police.

Thompson died of blunt force trauma to the head and neck, according to Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Marion Police Department at 843-423-8616 or 843-423-8399. Those with information can remain anonymous.

