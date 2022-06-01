ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested in Woodbridge for striking woman before taking her wallet

By Ivy Tan
 3 days ago

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police have arrested a man accused of striking a female acquaintance before taking her wallet.

In the early hours of Saturday, May 28, officers were called to the 15700 block of Tassleford Lane in
Woodbridge to investigate a robbery report.

The victim, identified only as a 19-year-old female, told police that she had agreed to walk to the area with an acquaintance. After arriving at the location, he struck the victim and took her wallet before running away. The victim began to yell out, which caused people around the area to contact police.

During their investigation, officers were able to locate the suspect, identified as Henry Caleb Anthony Beer, and arrest him. The victim reported minor injuries from the incident.

Beer is being held without bond and is awaiting a court hearing.

