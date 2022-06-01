U.S. 30 Clinton Bridge Repairs Thursday

Galesburg Police responded to a break-in on Tuesday morning (May 31st) where nothing seemed to be missing. Around 7:00 am on Tuesday, Police were dispatched to mile marker 48 on Interstate 74. Employees of Brandt Construction who are doing work on the I-74 overpass told officers someone gained access to one of their trailers and scattered tools all along the terrace of the interstate. Police observed a damaged walk-in door where the padlock was still intact, but someone was able to pry open an opening large enough to gain access. Pry marks were discovered on the rear door to the trailer as well. At the time of the police report, no tools seemed to be missing, and the incident is under further investigation.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO