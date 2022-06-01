ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiteside County, IL

U.S. 30 Clinton Bridge Repairs Thursday

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Illinois Department of Transportation announced that, weather permitting, repairs on the U.S. 30 Mississippi River bridge (Gateway Bridge) in Whiteside County will begin Thursday, June 2. Work...

tspr.org

Omicron variant cases increase in southeast Iowa

Health department leaders in Lee County and Des Moines County have both reported increases of infections from the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus. Lee County Health Department Administrator Michele Ross said the latest numbers revealed 21 positive cases among residents during a recent seven-day period. However, that is down from the 32 positive cases reported in the county during the previous week. Ross said those numbers do not account for those Lee County residents who have opted to use a take-home test kit.
LEE COUNTY, IA
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Nicor raising gas rates again in June

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Nicor is raising its rates again for the 2nd month in a row, the utility announced on Friday. Nicor’s per therm natural gas cost in June will be $1.24, an increase from $1.11 in May. Nicor says the increase is due to an increased price of natural gas across the United […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash blocking traffic on I-55 in McLean County

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A crash is blocking traffic on I-55 near mile marker 151 Friday. Illinois State Police Spokesperson Jason Wilson said the crash happened just before 4 p.m. and involved three vehicles, but did not give any information about injuries. Wilson said all southbound lanes are closed...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
Whiteside County, IL
Whiteside County, IL
wvik.org

Waste Commission Says Avoid "Wishcycling"

But Megan Fox from the Waste Commission of Scott County wants to teach people what not to put in their bins. She presented a program called, Wishcycling at Davenport's Eastern Avenue Library on Friday. Fox says just hoping an item is recyclable doesn't mean it is. When styrofoam, plastic bags,...
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
tspr.org

Around the Tri States: Former Galesburg council member guilty on meth charge; WIU names Zoghi provost; Keokuk hotel evacuated due to fire

Former Galesburg council member guilty on meth charge. Former Galesburg city council member Lindsay Hillery was found guilty of possession of methamphetamine. Hillery represented Ward 5 from 2019 to July of last year, when she resigned after being arrested several times. In this case, Hillery was pulled over for not...
GALESBURG, IL
hoiabc.com

3-vehicle crash forces traffic off I-55 south of Bloomington-Normal

McLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - Southbound traffic on Interstate 55 south of Bloomington-Normal is currently being diverted off at exit 154 as Illinois State Police responds to a three-vehicle crash. State Police say it happened in the southbound lanes of I-55 near mile marker 151 in McLean County. Firefighters...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
KWQC

Bettendorf pool temporarily closed

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Bettendorf announced Splash Landing in Bettendorf is temporarily closed due to cloudy water. An investigation determined that there was an issue with the paint the was used in the pool last September. Bettendorf city officials and the contractor determined the pool will be...
BETTENDORF, IA
WQAD

Fire at Moline golf store leaves estimated $45K in damages

MOLINE, Ill. — A fire Friday morning at a golf store in Moline caused approximately $45,000 in damages, according to the city's fire department. Crews responded to the fire at 10:40 a.m. at U.S. Golf Manufacturing along the 1600 block of 7th Street in Moline. They arrived five minutes later to discover light smoke and flames on an exterior wall at the back of the building.
MOLINE, IL
starvedrock.media

Bureau County man unhurt in Cook County fatal Thursday

A Bureau County man was unhurt in a fatal accident in Cook County Thursday evening. State Police say a Manteno man used the shoulder of I-57 to pass a Freightliner truck, That truck was driven by 55-year old Kevin Davis of Sheffield. At 183rd street, the Manteno man's Chevy Malibu...
BUREAU COUNTY, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Dixon Fire Crews Respond to Fire Behind Dixon Tire Center Thursday

Just before 5:00 pm on Thursday the Dixon Fire department along with Dixon Rural Fire department and Advance EMS were dispatched to 1110 E. River Road (Dixon Tire Center) for a fire on the back side of the building. When crews arrived on scene, smoke was coming from the back...
DIXON, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Brandt Construction trailer gets damaged during break in; tools get scattered along I-74

Galesburg Police responded to a break-in on Tuesday morning (May 31st) where nothing seemed to be missing. Around 7:00 am on Tuesday, Police were dispatched to mile marker 48 on Interstate 74. Employees of Brandt Construction who are doing work on the I-74 overpass told officers someone gained access to one of their trailers and scattered tools all along the terrace of the interstate. Police observed a damaged walk-in door where the padlock was still intact, but someone was able to pry open an opening large enough to gain access. Pry marks were discovered on the rear door to the trailer as well. At the time of the police report, no tools seemed to be missing, and the incident is under further investigation.
GALESBURG, IL
KWQC

Fire causes nearly $45,000 worth of damage at Moline golf shop

Moline, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Fire Department responded to a fire at U.S. Golf Manufacturing on 7th Street in Moline around 10:40 a.m. Friday. Upon arrival, firefighter noticed light smoke and flames in the back of the building. Firefighters quickly put the fire out. Everyone inside the building and...
MOLINE, IL
hoiabc.com

Hundreds expected for 34th Elmwood Strawberry Festival

ELMWOOD (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Hundreds will descend on Elmwood for the 34th annual Strawberry Festival Saturday, kicking of the Summer festival season. “An amazing day of strawberry treats, car shows,” Elmwood Economic Development Director Amy Davis said. “We have a record number of vendors this year.”
ELMWOOD, IL

