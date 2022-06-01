ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

Arts events, historical tours and more scheduled for Alexandria Juneteenth celebrations

By Vernon Miles
alxnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlong with the grand opening for the Freedom House Museum, there are a whole host of events scheduled around Alexandria later this month to recognize Juneteenth. Juneteenth, celebrated on June 19, commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. Visit Alexandria has put together a roundup of events...

www.alxnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
alxnow.com

Parks and civic activist Jude Guse-Noritake dies at 68

Judy Guse-Noritake was a presence in Alexandria civic activism for decades; a lung cancer diagnosis in 2018 did little to slow that down until her death at 68 on Wednesday. Judy Guse-Noritake was a regular at many city commissions and hearings, where she advocated for better park space in Alexandria and better amenities for mixed-income communities. Judy Guse-Noritake was particularly impactful in shaping civic discourse in the Braddock and Old Town North neighborhoods, helping to found the Braddock Metro Citizens’ Coalition.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alxnow.com

Just Listed in Alexandria

Just Listed highlights Alexandria City properties that came on the market within the past week. This feature is sponsored by the Jen Walker Team (Licensed in VA) of McEnearney Associates REALTORS®. Welcome Back!. Jen Walker here with The Jen Walker Team! We are a real estate group based out...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alxnow.com

Neighborhood Spotlight: West End

Neighborhood Spotlight is a recurring column covering both the City of Alexandria and Alexandria in Fairfax County. This monthly column is sponsored and written by the Seward Group of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty. The West End of Alexandria, the city’s largest neighborhood, is transforming at a rapidly evolving pace....
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WUSA9

Popular Northwest DC street may become 'pedestrian only,' at times, this summer

WASHINGTON — It’s been talked about for years, but could DC finally be getting closer to making a popular Northwest street into a pedestrian-only zone?. On Wednesday, Advisory Neighborhood Commission 1C, which includes DC’s Adams Morgan, Kalorama, and Lanier Heights neighborhoods, voted to support an effort by the Adams Morgan Partnership Business Improvement District to convert 18th Street Northwest, between Kalorama and Columbia Roads, into a pedestrian-only zone on a recurring, temporary basis.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Alexandria, VA
Society
City
Alexandria, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Alexandria, VA
Government
alxnow.com

Morning Notes

School Board talks safety after stabbing — “The topic of gun violence and the tragic stabbing of a student in Alexandria City both part of the discussion for the Alexandria City School Board.” [ABC7]. It’s Friday — Mostly cloudy throughout the day. High of 77 and low...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
mocoshow.com

Jolly Yolly Kids is Coming to Montgomery Mall

Jolly Yolly Kids is coming to Westfield Montgomery Mall, according to report by WTOP. The 8,000+ square ft. indoor play space will have playgrounds, party rental space, and an art studio. Per Jolly Yolly:. “Jolly Yolly Kids is an indoor play and learning center for children aged 13 and under....
BETHESDA, MD
mocoshow.com

Forest Estates Farmers Market in Silver Spring Returns Sunday, June 5

The Forest Estates Farmers Market at 10000 Woodland Dr. in Silver Spring returns this Sunday, June 5, after being closed the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The market runs from 10am-1pm. Additional details below per the market:. After two long pandemic years, the Forest Estates Farmers Market...
SILVER SPRING, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts Events#Art Center#Alexandria Juneteenth#The Freedom House Museum#Rectory#American#Congress#Performing Arts#N Union St
mymcmedia.org

Sandy Spring Slave Museum Hosts Juneteenth Exhibit

The Sandy Spring Slave Museum will host a Juneteenth exhibit that will be open to the public on Saturday, June 4th from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. The exhibit was inspired by museum board member Reynaldo Smith whose family members were freed in Texas by General Order No. 3 which informed residents in Texas that all slaves were free even though it came two and half years after the Emancipation Proclamation.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
ftnnews.com

Selina Union Market Opens in Washington, D.C.

Selina, the fast-growing lifestyle and experiential hospitality brand targeting millennial and Gen Z travelers, has opened Selina Union Market in Washington, D.C.'s blossoming Union Market neighborhood. The hotel—the seventh for Selina in the U.S.—expands Selina’s global portfolio to over 155 open and secured properties. Designed for digital...
WASHINGTON, DC
thedcpost.com

Best Perfume Shops in Washington DC: Top Three Spots

Fragrances are a great way to feel freshened up and spice up our every day life. And it is not as hard as you think to find a good perfumery in town. These are the best perfume shops in Washington DC. Jo Malone London. Address: 996 I St NW Washington...
WASHINGTON, DC
alxnow.com

ALXnow’s top stories this week in Alexandria

Also this week: Dominion Energy also said that widespread undergrounding in Alexandria would be too expensive despite calls from city leaders to look into it more. For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
mocoshow.com

Garden Bros Circus in Gaithersburg Now Through June 12

The Garden Bros Nuclear Circus will be at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds (501 Perry Pkwy, Gaithersburg) from June 2-12. Attractions at the show include, “Crazy Cossacks Riderz, Human Slingshot, Wheel of Death, Human Cannonball, Motorcycles in the Sphere of Fear, Showgirls Hanging from their Hair, Olympic Gymnasts, the Funniest Clowns, and Back Flipping Dogs as seen on America’s Got Talent.”
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Eater

NYC’s Oprah-Approved Cafe Maman Announces Two New D.C. Outposts

NYC’s beloved French bakery maman will open three locations in the D.C. area, starting with a locale on Bethesda Row on Monday, June 6 (7140 Bethesda Lane, Bethesda, Md.). Maman Bethesda will be trailed by outposts in Georgetown and at Union Market, with exact addresses revealed closer to opening. Co-founders and cookbook authors Elisa Marshall and Benjamin Sormonte import popular salads, sandwiches, and their Oprah-endorsed nutty chocolate chip cookies down to D.C. A crogel — a bagel comprised of croissant dough — is a first for the brand, topped with smoked salmon, cream cheese, dill, and pickle onions. Styled after the South of France, each Maman features florals, vintage windows, and antique furniture. Maman Bethesda will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends. Meanwhile, Maryland’s baked goods scene just grew with the arrival of Junction Bakery in Chevy Chase.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5dc.com

Lincoln Memorial hosts free opera concert Saturday

A free concert ‘Opera Italiana is in the Air’ is coming to the steps of the Lincoln Memorial Saturday. Conductor Alvise Casellati and 15-year-old composer Jordan Millar joined us to explain the importance of this initiative.
LINCOLN, VA
bethesdamagazine.com

‘Realignment’ of roads in Bethesda’s Westbard neighborhood to begin this weekend

Crews this weekend are set to begin work on “realigning” two roads in the Westbard neighborhood of Bethesda, with work expected to span more than a year. The realignment of Westbard Avenue so that it directly connects with River Road is part of the redevelopment of the Westwood Shopping Center, which began this year and will bring new shops, apartments, townhomes and a senior living facility.
BETHESDA, MD
WUSA

Look out | Wild Coyote bites 3 people at the Lake Accotink Park

SPRINGFIELD, Va. — Coyotes are not uncommon to see in Virginia, but being bitten by one, like what happened at the Lake Accotink Park, is rare. The Fairfax County Police Department tweeted around noon about a coyote biting passersby. Animal Protection Police Officers are investigating a wild coyote that...
SPRINGFIELD, VA
mymcmedia.org

World Heritage Festival Returns to Silver Spring Sunday

The World Heritage Festival returns to Veterans Plaza in Downtown Silver Spring on Sunday, June 5 from 1-7 p.m. The event is free and family friendly. Attendees can experience cultural performances, ethnic foods, and over 60 arts and crafts vendors. “Taste delicious ethnic food, while getting refreshed with a scoop...
SILVER SPRING, MD
alxnow.com

Slain Alexandria City High School senior given posthumous diploma

Updated at 5 p.m.: A family member of Luis Mejia Hernandez walked the stage and received a standing ovation from the students, staff and families in attendance at George Mason University’s EagleBank Arena. The family member took the diploma, kissed it and raised it to the sky. Alexandria City...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alxnow.com

Poll: Is increased car travel time on Duke Street an acceptable trade for better transit?

Alexandria is in the process of planning an overhaul to Duke Street, and while part of the project goal is improved transit. The Duke Street Transitway is an idea to provide enhanced bus service along Duke Street, specifically looking at the possibility of bus rapid transit (BRT) like the current route in Potomac Yard. BRT routes emphasize quick, reliable bus service with the buses either mixed in with traffic or with dedicated lanes, as in Potomac Yard. Duke Street is one of a handful of BRT routes under consideration across the city.
ALEXANDRIA, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy