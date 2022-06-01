Hi-Liners Tennis Team Talks About Upcoming State Tournament

Oakes, N.D. (via CHI Oakes Hospital) – CHI Oakes Hospital is honored to announce that CHI Oakes Hospital Clinic has been selected as an overall winner of the Inspiration Award through the CommonSpirit Physician Enterprise First Annual Vision Awards. The Vision Awards are intended to both honor and recognize the extraordinary work and clinical excellence of CommonSpirit colleagues across the Physician Enterprise. Anchored in the CommonSpirit vision statement, the awards are based on the common goal of providing a “healthier future for all – inspired by faith, driven by innovation, and powered by our humanity.” CHI Oakes Hospital Clinic has been selected as an overall winner of the Inspiration Award, which recognizes those who positively inspire and influence the actions of people and/or our clinical care and clinical programs in unique and uplifting ways. CHI Oakes Hospital Clinic was nominated by their fellow colleagues for exemplifying these values. “Each member of the clinic team is an integral part of who we are as an organization, a valuable colleague, and exemplifies our vision and mission each and every day. We are proud to share the positive difference each of you makes at CHI Oakes Hospital and Clinic,” Hospital President Becki Thompson said. Award recipients were invited to attend the Physician Enterprise Virtual Leadership Summit on April 19th, where they were recognized by the CommonSpirit Physician Enterprise leadership team and celebrated by colleagues. For more information about the CommonSpirit Physician Enterprise Vision Awards, visit.

OAKES, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO