Valley City, ND

Hi-Liners Tennis Team Talks About Upcoming State Tournament

By Anthony Varrasso
newsdakota.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Valley City Hi-Liners Tennis team came into the KOVC studio in valley City on Wednesday to...

www.newsdakota.com

Comments / 0

newsdakota.com

Hi-Liners Girls Tennis Season Ends With Individual State Tournament

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Valley City finished its season with the individual state tournament. Below are the results of our Hi-Liner participants. Rd1: Lost to #2W Sophia Felderman (Mandan) 6-2, 7-5 Consolation Rd1: Lost to #6W Shayna Klitzke (Dickinson) 5-7, 6-2, 6-1 Breck Sufficool/Olivia Ingstad – #7E.
VALLEY CITY, ND
newsdakota.com

2022 All-State USA High School Clay Target Team Announced

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The 2022 USA High School All-State Clay Target League has been announced. Valley City with 5 members named to the 2022 Trap All-State Team. The results are posted below. 2022 Trap All-State Team. Eric Ingstad – 24.3. Evan Mielke – 23.5. Mitchell...
VALLEY CITY, ND
newsdakota.com

Blue Jays Take 5th Place at State

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown Blue Jays’ baseball team won the consolation championship Saturday afternoon at Jack Brown Stadium defeating the Bismarck Century Patriots 4-2. The Blue Jays got the scoring started in the top of the second inning with a two-RBI double from outfielder Mason Lunzman. However, the Patriots would respond with two runs on their own thanks to a solo homer from designated hitter Noah Riedinger and another run from an infield error. Jamestown third baseman Jackson Walters would get the game-winning RBI in the top of the fifth bringing home Lunzman. Walters would eventually score as well thanks to an RBI double from Reagan Sortland. Blue Jays starting pitcher Thomas Newman was virtually unhittable from the second inning on. He pitched a complete game and only allowed two runs with only one being earned. Additionally, he only walked one batter and allowed six hits with three strikeouts.
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

Hi-Liners Softball Drops First Game of State Tournament

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Valley City Hi-Liners began their hopes of bringing a state championship to the town of Valley City. They would go into the tournament as the #4 seed from the East and would be matched up against the defending state champions, and the #1 seed from the West, Dickinson High School. The Hi-Liners would drop their opening game of the state tournament to Dickinson, 11-1 in 5 innings.
VALLEY CITY, ND
Tommies Beat LLM Loboes 11-7 in State Championship

FARGO, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) The Tommies had nine hits, including two each from Kyle Odenbach and Ryan Strande as they defeat the Loboes of Lamoure/Litchville/Marion 11-7 in the State Class B Baseball championship game Saturday night at Newman Outdoor Field. Thompson finishes the season at 20-1 overall, LLM drops to 15-2 overall.
FARGO, ND
newsdakota.com

Hi-Liners Softball Season Comes to a Close with Loss to West Fargo

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Valley City Hi-Liners had to get a win on the second day of the Class A State softball tournament on Friday to push their season to another day. After dropping their game on Thursday to Dickinson, Valley City would take on familiar foe, the West Fargo Packers at Trapper Field in Jamestown. The Hi-Liners would score first, but it was the Packers who win and move on with the 12-5 victory.
VALLEY CITY, ND
newsdakota.com

VCSU Volleyball Announces 2022 Fall Schedule

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (VCSUAthletics.com) – The Valley City State volleyball team has announced its fall schedule for the 2022 season. The Viking volleyball team is coming off a third-place conference finish in the regular season in 2021 and looks to improve in 2022. “I thought we had a very...
VALLEY CITY, ND
newsdakota.com

Annual Soap Box Derby June 4 In Valley City

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The 26th annual Dakota Soap Box Derby will be held Saturday, June 4th on Central Avenue in Valley City. Co-event organizer Melissa Remick said the top racers in the Super Stock and Stock division will earn the right to compete in the International Soap Box Derby next month in Akron, Ohio.
VALLEY CITY, ND
newsdakota.com

Jays Lose Class A Tournament Opener to Sheyenne

JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – Jamestown’s High School baseball team scored a couple of early runs against #1 West Fargo Sheyenne on Thursday night but the Blue Jays couldn’t hold down the Mustangs offense for long, falling 10-3 in the opening round of the Class A State Tournament.
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

Kathie Brekke & The 42nd Street Jazz Band June 8th

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Coming to the Valley City Park Bandshell on Wednesday, June 8th it’s Kathie Brekke & The 42nd Street Jazz Band of Fargo-Moorhead. They will begin at 7:15 pm. In City Park, but if the park isn’t open the show will move to the new VCSU Center For The Performing Arts.
VALLEY CITY, ND
newsdakota.com

Representative Armstrong Meets with Carrington Residents

CARRINGTON, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – North Dakota Representative Kelly Armstrong was in Carrington to host a roundtable on Thursday, June 2nd. Armstrong shared his history leading up to serving as U.S. Representative and working through the COVID-19 Pandemic. He told participants he was also in the state to attend the ADM Soybean Crushing Facility groundbreaking in Spiritwood.
CARRINGTON, ND
newsdakota.com

Brad’s Bites: Red Levels Surging Again

Last year’s low water levels are a distant memory for catfish anglers on the Red River as high flows further delay spring fishing. DEO Photo by Brad Durick. Storms over the weekend have put our flood situation on the Red River right back where it was last week. Only this time, we will have to wait a week for the river to rise and fall again.
GRAND FORKS, ND
newsdakota.com

Mary Voigt Named Unison Bank Artist of the Month

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Unison Bank) – Unison Bank announced that Mary Voigt is the organization’s Artist of the Month for June 2022. Each month, Unison Bank features local artists, photographers, quilters and creators, and their products or services. Since 2013, they have featured 95 artisans. Voigt, owner and photographer...
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

More Than $4,500 Raised For ND Autism Center

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The police and fire departments in Valley City raised money in April to support the North Dakota Autism Center by selling collector item arm patches with an autism spectrum background. Valley City Police Chief Phil Hatcher said more than $4,500 was raised locally for...
VALLEY CITY, ND
newsdakota.com

CHI Oakes Hospital Named Winner of Inspiration Award

Oakes, N.D. (via CHI Oakes Hospital) – CHI Oakes Hospital is honored to announce that CHI Oakes Hospital Clinic has been selected as an overall winner of the Inspiration Award through the CommonSpirit Physician Enterprise First Annual Vision Awards. The Vision Awards are intended to both honor and recognize the extraordinary work and clinical excellence of CommonSpirit colleagues across the Physician Enterprise. Anchored in the CommonSpirit vision statement, the awards are based on the common goal of providing a “healthier future for all – inspired by faith, driven by innovation, and powered by our humanity.” CHI Oakes Hospital Clinic has been selected as an overall winner of the Inspiration Award, which recognizes those who positively inspire and influence the actions of people and/or our clinical care and clinical programs in unique and uplifting ways. CHI Oakes Hospital Clinic was nominated by their fellow colleagues for exemplifying these values. “Each member of the clinic team is an integral part of who we are as an organization, a valuable colleague, and exemplifies our vision and mission each and every day. We are proud to share the positive difference each of you makes at CHI Oakes Hospital and Clinic,” Hospital President Becki Thompson said. Award recipients were invited to attend the Physician Enterprise Virtual Leadership Summit on April 19th, where they were recognized by the CommonSpirit Physician Enterprise leadership team and celebrated by colleagues. For more information about the CommonSpirit Physician Enterprise Vision Awards, visit.
OAKES, ND
newsdakota.com

Beverly A Brueske

Beverly Ann Brueske was born July 1st, 1949. She was the eldest daughter of Albert & Lauretta Brueske of Wimbledon, ND. She was released to the arms of the Lord June 1st, 2022, at Jamestown Regional Medical Center. Beverly graduated from Wimbledon High School in 1967. During her life she...
WIMBLEDON, ND
newsdakota.com

Green Bison Soy Crushing Plant Breaks Ground

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Synergy at all levels was the focus of all speakers during the groundbreaking of the Green Bison Soy Crushing plant at the Spiritwood Energy Park Thursday, June 2nd. The $350 million dollar facility will be able to process up to 150,000 bushels of soybeans per...
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

New Public Transportation Trolley In Valley City

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Valley City hasn’t seen a trolley used for public transportation for several decades. On Wednesday, June 1st. a few heads turned when they saw a trolley cruising through town on rubber tires and not on a railway. South Central Adult Services Transit director...
VALLEY CITY, ND
newsdakota.com

Jamestown Road Closure Extended for Utility Work

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A current road closure in Jamestown is being extended for more utility work. The road closure on 8th Ave SW between 15th & 16th Street SW, will be extended through June 8th. Construction signing will be put in place. Motorists should use extreme caution in...
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

4-H District Communication Arts Contest Held in New Rockford

NEW ROCKFORD, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Young people from Wells, Stutsman, Sheridan and Foster counties competed June 1 in the 4-H District Communication Arts Contest held at the New Rockford-Sheyenne School in New Rockford. Communication Arts is the 4-H speech and demonstration competition that is held at the county, district...
NEW ROCKFORD, ND

