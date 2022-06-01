Man charged in deadly Mattapan stabbing held without bail

Christopher Howard, accused of stabbing a woman to death in Mattapan earlier this month, has been held without bail.

BOSTON — A man accused of stabbing a woman to death inside the bedroom of a Mattapan apartment earlier this month has been ordered held without bail.

Prosecutors say Christopher Howard fled the state after killing Terkeshia Boykins. He was later caught in Jacksonville, Fla. and returned to Massachusetts Friday for his arraignment.

The stabbing happened shortly before 9:40 p.m. May 10 at an apartment on Rosewood Street. Prosecutors say witnesses heard a commotion inside the bedroom and opened the door to find Howard on top of Boykins, stabbing her.

Howard ran from the apartment and was found in Florida a week later, according to prosecutors.

The relationship between Howard and Boykins is unclear, but Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden called the stabbing a “devastating act of domestic violence.”

“This devastating act of domestic violence cost Terkeshia Boykins her life and sentenced her family to a lifetime without her. No legal proceedings can change that, but we can ensure that the man who stole her life is held accountable,” Hayden said. “As prosecutors, victim services providers and public servants, my office is available to this family and all survivors of homicide at every step of their journey, from the immediate aftermath until the end of time.”

Howard will next appear in court June 30.

