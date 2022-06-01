ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Player Jeff Gladney Dies At 25 In Car Accident

By DeMicia Inman
Jeff Gladney , a college football star and NFL player, died at the age of 25 following a fatal car accident in Dallas. A news article released by his most recent team the Arizona Cardinals confirmed the news. The cornerback signed a two-year contract with the NFC West team in March 2022.

“We are devastated to learn of Jeff Gladney’s passing,” the Cardinals said in a statement. Gladney had been taking part in the team’s voluntary organized activities last week. “Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and all who are mourning this tremendous loss.”

According to CNN , the fatal car crash, which also claimed the life of Andrea Mercedes Palacios, involved two vehicles. Their white vehicle was speeding and hit a second vehicle from behind. The car then lost control and hit a freeway pier beam, killing the Palacios and Gladney inside. The man and woman in the second vehicle were not injured.

Gladney played college football at Texas Christian University before being drafted as a first-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings in 2020. Ahead of the 2021 season, he was released after he was indicted on charges of felony assault. He was found not guilty on those charges.

The Vikings issued the following statement regarding his tragic death:

“Our hearts go out to his family and friends, as well as the Arizona Cardinals organization and Jeff’s current and former teammates and coaches who are mourning his life lost much too soon.”

View messages shared on social media by his teammates and friends below.

