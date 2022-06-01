ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More people can qualify for Alabama WIC program through new guidelines

By Drew Taylor
 3 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Alabama’s income guidelines for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) have increased, making it possible for more people to qualify.

If you are a pregnant woman, have had a baby within the past six months, are currently breastfeeding or are the parent or guardian of a child under 5 years old, you are encouraged to contact your local county health department or WIC agency to apply.

WIC participants may receive food benefits for each qualifying family member. Increased cash value benefits are also available to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables. WIC participants may also receive free nutrition education, breastfeeding support, and health care referrals. The program now provides electronic food benefits, making the shopping experience much easier.

Under the 2022 federal poverty guidelines, more families may be eligible for the program. WIC is open to participants with incomes up to 185% of the federal poverty level. Check the table below to see if your family may qualify:

WIC Income Eligibility Guidelines (Effective June 1, 2022 – June 30, 2023)

Family Size* Annual Income Weekly Income
2 $33,874 $652
3 $42,606 $820
4 $51,338 $988
5 $60,070 $1,156
6 $68,802 $1,324

WIC participants must have both a limited income and a nutritional need. Families who receive Medicaid, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) already meet the income qualifications for WIC. Even families who do not qualify for these programs may be eligible for WIC because of WIC’s higher income limits.

“WIC encourages families to be healthy by providing nutritious foods that support optimal growth and development,” Alabama WIC director Allison Hatchett said. “Nutritious foods help pregnant women have healthy babies and help children grow to become healthy adults. Alabama’s WIC program understands the struggles many families face to establish healthy eating habits, and WIC is here to help women, infants, and children in Alabama.”

For more information, click here or call the statewide toll-free line at 1-888-942-4673.

