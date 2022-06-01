Square Fair is back with food and family-friendly fun this Saturday

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the 19th Ward Community Association is hosting Square Fair once again.

Typically held on the first Saturday in June, Square Fair is a day of food, performances, used book sales, local vendors, and kid-oriented activities. This year’s theme is “A Family Affair” in celebration of the importance of family.

This year’s fair will take place this Saturday, June 4 in Aberdeen Square, on Aberdeen Street between Woodbine Avenue and Post Avenue.

Admission is free. It kicks off with a pancake breakfast at 8:30 a.m., with booths opening at 10 a.m.

For entertainment, there will be an 11 a.m. parade starting at 216 Thurston Road, the headquarters of the 19th Ward Community Association.

The parade will pass through Brooks Avenue and Woodbine Avenue, ending at Aberdeen Square. After that, there will be a series of local performers throughout the day.

The Entertainment schedule is as followed:

12 p.m. to 12:20 p.m. Awards/Acknowledgements, Parade Marshal Recognition, Proclamations and Dedications.

12:20 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. Community Jazz Band

1:15 p.m. to 1:40 p.m. Roc City line dancers

1:40 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. 5678 Dancers

2:00 p.m. to 2:10 p.m. Tre Walker (singer)

2:10 p.m. to 2:20 p.m. DJ Break (Roc Out)

2:20 p.m. to 2:25 p.m. KeShunda J (poetry)

2:25 p.m. to 2:35 p.m. Silhouette Dancers

2:35 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. Krunk Dancers

2:45 p.m. to 2:55 p.m. #39 Loner (singer)

2:55 p.m. to 3:10 p.m. Najee (rapper)

3:10 p.m. to 3:25 p.m. Roc City kids

3:25 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. DJ / Host (Roc Out)

4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Jamal Youngblood

Formed in 1965, the 19th Ward Community Association is one of the oldest in the country, according to their website. Learn more about the organization and how to get involved with the community here .

