Agawam, MA

Free smoke alarm installation available for Agawam homeowners

By Ashley Shook
 3 days ago

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The American Red Cross is partnering with the Agawam Fire Department to install free smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors in homes.

Smoke alarms save man’s life from fire on Giffin Place in Agawam

Agawam and Feeding Hills residents who wish to participate in the program must meet the following requirements:

  • You must be a resident of Agawam or Feeding Hills
  • You must own and reside in the residence
  • Current Smoke detectors / CO detectors must be absent or greater than 10 years old
  • You must allow Agawam Fire Department personnel into your home to install the free detectors

“There is no question that early fire detection and alerting of building occupants allows for safe evacuation in an emergency. Smoke detectors save lives. It is my hope that this program can help prevent tragedies from occurring in our community,” said Agawam Fire Chief Alan Sirois.

To register sign up at Agawam.ma.us/fire or call the Agawam Fire Department at 413-786-0657 extension 2.

The goal of the campaign is to reduce the number of deaths and injuries from home fires.

