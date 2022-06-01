ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by SUV in Chula Vista

By Karen Kucher
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

A man pushing a shopping cart on a street in Chula Vista was hit by the driver of a SUV and injured early Wednesday, police said.

The pedestrian was walking on Third Avenue near Palomar Street around 8:35 a.m. when he was hit, police said.

The driver stopped after the collision and cooperated with police, said Chula Vista police Lt. Gino Grippo. The man who was struck by the vehicle was pushing a cart holding wood pallets and was believed to be homeless.

The man was rushed to the hospital to be treated for possible internal injuries that were not believed to be life threatening. He was reported in stable condition, Grippo said.

Video from the scene shot by OnScene TV showed the driver's windshield cracked and damage to the hood of the SUV.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

