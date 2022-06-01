Celebrate Black Icons this Black Music Month with Audacy

June marks the beginning of Black Music Month! Created in 1979, Black Music Month honors Black artists’ contributions to music in the United States.

Celebrate all month long with Audacy’s Black Music Icons station. Our exclusive station features artists who are the blueprint for today's R&B, Hip Hop, Jazz and Rock and Roll. Listen to Aretha Franklin , Beyoncé , Prince , Michael Jackson , Missy Elliott and many more. Press play and immerse yourself into the best of Black music!

