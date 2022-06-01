ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Celebrate Black Icons this Black Music Month with Audacy

By Allison Hazel
Audacy
Audacy
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eR9nf_0fxM6Xf700

June marks the beginning of Black Music Month! Created in 1979, Black Music Month honors Black artists’ contributions to music in the United States.

Listen to Black Icons now on Audacy

Celebrate all month long with Audacy’s Black Music Icons station. Our exclusive station features artists who are the blueprint for today's R&B, Hip Hop, Jazz and Rock and Roll. Listen to Aretha Franklin , Beyoncé , Prince , Michael Jackson , Missy Elliott and many more. Press play and immerse yourself into the best of Black music!

