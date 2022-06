Local Water Districts Crack Down on Violations of New Water Restrictions. (Los Angeles, CA) — As California’s tough new water rules are implemented, local water districts are cracking down on violations of the new restrictions. In the Las Virgenes water district, inspectors are increasing patrols to find anyone who may be unknowingly — or knowingly — violating the new rules. Yesterday as the rules took effect, the water district began installing new flow restriction devices that reduce the flow of water. Those devices are only being used on homes that have used 150 percent of their water budget and have not answered calls or responded to fines.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO