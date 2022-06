MIAMI - Miami police are searching for a person they say assaulted one of their officers on Friday morning. Authorities said they were in investigating a case involving a retail theft offender in the area of 650 NE 30th Street and "during the midst of the investigation one of our officers was assaulted by a male subject who fled the scene."Police set up a perimeter in the area as they continued searching for their suspect. They said their suspect does not appear to be armed.Authorities are urging drivers to avoid the area. This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO