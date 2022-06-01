BPD looking for missing man

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Ramon Castro, 30, was last seen on Brundage Lane on May 21. He is described as five feet eight inches tall with long dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information his whereabouts is asked to contact BPD at 661-327-7111.

