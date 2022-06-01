ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

BPD looking for missing man

By Jocelyn Sandusky
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Ramon Castro, 30, was last seen on Brundage Lane on May 21. He is described as five feet eight inches tall with long dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information his whereabouts is asked to contact BPD at 661-327-7111.

KGET

11-year-old critically injured after being struck by vehicle in NW Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An 11-year-old girl was struck and critically injured by an alleged hit-and-run driver Saturday night as she was crossing a street with her mother and sibling in northwest Bakersfield, according to police. Bakersfield police said the vehicle and driver suspected in the collision were located in a nearby neighborhood. The alleged […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

BPD investigating fatal collision

The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a fatal collision Friday at Union and East California avenues, according to a BPD news release. The 4:53 a.m. collision involving a sedan and a pickup truck left the man in the sedan with major injuries. The driver of the pickup truck ultimately succumbed to his injuries.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Zerker Road at Merced Avenue closed following crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol has closed Zerker Road at Merced Avenue following a crash involving a semi-truck and sedan Friday morning, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. The crash happened at about 10:44 a.m., and the roadway has been closed since about 11 a.m. At least one person sustained […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO searching for suspects accused of $6,000 burglary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – In the Wasco and Shafter area, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects who broke into a farm and cargo container on May 26, according to a press release by KCSO.  The suspects stole approximately $6,000 worth of items. The suspects are identified as a man and a […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
