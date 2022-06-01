ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Updated Big 12 football recruiting rankings for the 2023 class as of June 1

By Cami Griffin
 3 days ago
There are several dominoes expected to fall within the next few months that will have a significant impact on the 2023 recruiting trail.

One is five-star quarterback Arch Manning, who is expected to attract numerous other highly rated prospects to the school of his choosing.

Some Big 12 programs have already gotten off to a hot start for the 2023 recruiting cycle, primarily Texas Tech, which has 20 commits to this point. Baylor is next in line with 10.

Kansas is the only program that has not yet secured a commitment for the 2023 class. Oklahoma and Kansas State have less than a handful of players in their respective classes and the majority of Big 12 programs have between 5-7 commits.

Here’s an updated look at where each Big 12 program stands in 247Sports’ 2023 recruiting rankings as May comes to a close.

NR: Kansas Jayhawks

No. 39: Oklahoma

No. 28: Iowa State

No. 27: Oklahoma State

No. 24: Texas

No. 20: TCU

No. 17: West Virginia

No. 11: Baylor

No. 2: Texas Tech

