Henry County Summer Feeding Program Begins

Paris, TN — Henry County Medical Center announced some key changes and additions to its two primary care clinics – Transitions Health and Eagle Creek Clinic. Dr. Charles Rainbolt, DO, has been named the medical director at both Transitions Health and Eagle Creek Clinic. Dr. Rainbolt has worked as an emergency department physician at HCMC for several years. Dr. Rainbolt will be joined at both clinics by Donna Luther Coley. Coley has worked at HCMC since 1999 in several different capacities as a registered nurse and later as a family nurse practitioner. Coley will be seeing patients at Transitions Health Mondays and Friday mornings and covering at Eagle Creek Clinic on an as needed basis. Dr. Rainbolt will primarily be at Transitions Health and will see patients at Eagle Creek twice per month.

PARIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO