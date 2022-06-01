ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, TN

Henry County Summer Feeding Program Begins

Cover picture for the articleParis, Tenn.–The Henry County School System will be participating in the Summer Feeding Program beginning May 31, 2022. There are 10 locations in Henry County participating in the program this summer. Meal pick up will take place at the following locations and will continue through June 30 ....

radionwtn.com

Weakley County Schools Retirees Honored

Dresden, Tenn.–At the June meeting of the Weakley County School Board the 2022 retirees were recognized and celebrated. Retirees received an engraved plaque “for dedicated service to the teaching profession” and joined family and friends at a reception following the meeting. Those in attendance were:. • Deborah...
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

UTM’s Paul Meek Library Open To Public; Borrowing Privileges Extended To Tennessee Residents

MARTIN, Tenn. – The University of Tennessee in Martin welcomes the public to the Paul Meek Library. Anyone can enter the building during normal hours of operation without the use of a card or other identification. Visitors can browse the collections, access library databases and digital resources, enjoy a comfortable seat, and tap into free Wi-Fi. The library’s Corbitt Special Collections Area includes university and regional history materials, including genealogical sources, and the J. Houston Gordon Museum that features changing exhibits.
MARTIN, TN
radionwtn.com

Staffing Changes Announced At Transitions, Eagle Creek Clinics

Paris, TN — Henry County Medical Center announced some key changes and additions to its two primary care clinics – Transitions Health and Eagle Creek Clinic. Dr. Charles Rainbolt, DO, has been named the medical director at both Transitions Health and Eagle Creek Clinic. Dr. Rainbolt has worked as an emergency department physician at HCMC for several years. Dr. Rainbolt will be joined at both clinics by Donna Luther Coley. Coley has worked at HCMC since 1999 in several different capacities as a registered nurse and later as a family nurse practitioner. Coley will be seeing patients at Transitions Health Mondays and Friday mornings and covering at Eagle Creek Clinic on an as needed basis. Dr. Rainbolt will primarily be at Transitions Health and will see patients at Eagle Creek twice per month.
PARIS, TN
radionwtn.com

“Tree Talk” Debuts At Atkins-Porter Botanical Garden

Paris, Tenn.–Tennessee National Wildlife Refuge Ranger Joan Howe tells these boys all about trees in the first “Tree Talk” at the Atkins-Porter Neighborhood Botanical Garden Thursday. The boys said they knew all about trees but wanted to know more and Howe was happy to oblige. Howe’s presentations will be held every Thursday in June at 10:30 a.m. at the garden. The Children’s Story Hour with Kayla Nation will be held on the following Mondays–June 13, 20, 27 and July 11–at 10:30 a.m. The garden is located at 311 Jackson St. in Paris and the programs are open and free to everyone. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
radionwtn.com

Ribbon-Cutting Dedicates New Downtown Paris Mural

Paris, Tenn.–A large crowd was on hand this morning for the ribbon-cutting for the newest mural in downtown Paris. Created by Paris Artist Chelsea Lodge, the mural was done free-hand and depicts the elements that make Paris and Henry County unique, including the lake, music, catfish, the Eiffel Tower, the courthouse, the Ned McWherter Bridge, Henry County Patriots, farming, the year Henry County was established (1823) and our 731 area code. It is located on the wall at Uncle Billy’s restaurant. The mural is a collaboration between the Paris-Henry County Chamber, Downtown Paris Association, city of Paris, Uncle Billy’s and the Tennessee Arts Commission. Keepsakes of stickers depicting the mural were handed out and Chamber CEO Travis McLeese said there will be more merchandising with the mural’s image on them in the near future. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
PARIS, TN
Denise Dickson Hill

Denise Dickson Hill

Ms. Denise Dickson Hill, 57, of Camden, passed away Friday at her home. She was a former resident of Rives. Memorial services will be conducted at 6:00 p.m. Monday in the chapel of Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home.
CAMDEN, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Trees along Riverside Drive to be replaced by City of Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN – The City of Clarksville Building & Facilities Maintenance Department (Forestry Division) will begin replacing trees along Riverside Drive on Monday, June 13. Trees identified for replacement are exhibiting signs of disease or decline, are missing, or have outgrown their location whereby the root systems have begun...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
radionwtn.com

Clark Sworn In As 24th District Assistant District Attorney

Paris, Tenn.–Paris Attorney Andy Clark was sworn in today as the new 24th Judicial District Assistant District Attorney. Henry County Circuit Court Judge Donald Parish conducted the swearing in in the local courtroom. On hand were staff members of the local court, District Attorney Matt Stowe, Public Defender Taz Gardner and Clark’s daughter Kaylee Houston, who is an Assistant Public Defender.
PARIS, TN
radionwtn.com

“Rhythm On The Rails” At Discovery Park Friday

Union City, Tenn.–Make sure to bring your dancing shoes to this Friday’s “Rhythm on the Rails” at Discovery Park of America in Union City. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. (Friday, June 3). Steve Short and Keith Brown are no strangers to the stage at Discovery Park....
UNION CITY, TN
Advocacy
Politics
Society
radionwtn.com

UC Science Classes Soak Up DNA Study

Union City, Tenn.–Students in Karyn Hill’s 7th-grade science classes were fascinated recently by a class project that examined the many genetic variations possible in the offspring of organisms with two parents. The Union City Middle Schoolers created Reebops – imaginary organisms made out of marshmallows, pins and cocktail...
UNION CITY, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Five free things to do in Middle Tennessee

When school is out, it can be tough to keep the kids busy. And even more so, it can be tough to do it without totally breaking the bank. Here are a few ways around Middle Tennessee to keep the kids busy:. Leiper’s Fork Lawnchair Theatre Free Movies. Bring...
TENNESSEE STATE
dicksonpost.com

Norman Fussell's dreams eventually came to suit Dickson men

James Cash Penny was born in Missouri in 1875. After graduating high school, Penny planned on going to college to become a lawyer, but unfortunately his father died, and he was forced to get a job to support the family. Penny took on a job as a store clerk. He...
DICKSON, TN
fox17.com

Tennessee mom in ICU develops deep connection with nurse, invited to wedding

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — During the height of Covid, Julia Waddell learned that she was expecting a child. At age 40 with three children at home, the Nolensville mom tried to be as careful as she could during the pandemic but fate dealt her a different card. While 33 weeks pregnant, a tickle in her throat soon yielded to a serious case of Covid-19 requiring Julia to be admitted to a Williamson County hospital.
NASHVILLE, TN

