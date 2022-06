Bird populations are expected to soar near the south pond at Harrison Hills Park after a rigorous project to restore habitat at the Allegheny County site. Japanese barberry, honeysuckle and other bushy invasives were plucked from the pond embankment — nearly an acre’s worth — and replaced with native species that birds and insects rely on for food and places to raise their young.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO