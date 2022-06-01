ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Review: St. Louis' The Kitchen Perfects Chinese, Vietnamese and Thai Standbys

By Joel Crespo
RFT (Riverfront Times)
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe kitchen is the heart of the home. It is where the family congregates, investigating dishes being cooked and sharing the day's events. Where secret ingredients are divulged and beloved recipes are passed down. It is where we nourish our souls and our relationships, creating meals and memories. With only four...

FOX2Now

Two St. Louis donut shops rank among Yelp’s Top 100 in US

ST. LOUIS – While another National Dount Day has come and passed, the celebration doesn’t stop for some sweet treat lovers. Yelp recently released its updated Top 100 U.S. Donut Shops list, which offers praise to two donut shops based in the St. Louis area. Pharaoh’s Dounts and The Donut Shop ranked 23rd and 100th respectively in the list.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Standards: Ellisville's Clancy's Irish Pub is a Classic Watering Hole

Olivia Clancy can think of one reason that Clancy's Irish Pub (40 Old State Road, 636-391-6154) has lasted four decades. "We are so stubborn," the co-owner says with a laugh. "The Clancys are the most stubborn people you'll ever meet in your life. They're too stubborn to give up." Throughout...
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Arch's Elevator Gets Stuck For Hours, Visitors Rescued

People were stuck in the St. Louis Arch's tram, a small capsule that takes people to the top of the arch. Fox 2 News is reporting that a tram was stuck in the north leg of the Arch for at least two hours. Electricity and lights were on inside the tram, but it couldn't move. The tram was fixed around 2 p.m., according to the report, and the St. Louis Fire Department personnel were on the scene.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

City Museum Founder Bob Cassilly’s 'Cementland' Site Sold

It seems as though the Cementland dream is officially dead, as the land has now been sold. Cementland was an unfinished project of the late Bob Cassilly, founder of the City Museum (750 North 16th Street, CityMuseum.org). The artist bought the 55-acre site along the Mississippi River in the early 2000s and set out to turn it into a magical spot in the way that only Cassilly could deliver.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: May 2022

May saw a flurry of activity in the St. Louis restaurant scene, with the city proper getting the majority of the action on the plus side of the column. Many were new concepts from established names in the business. In Benton Park, two new offshoots of beloved favorites opened their doors; Arzola's Fajitas + Margaritas from the family behind Dogtown's Chuy Arzola's and Station No. 3 from Frida's and Diego's restaurateurs Natasha Kwan and Rick Roloff both welcomed their first guests this month. Similarly, the owners of Buenos Aires Cafe added Fariñas Kitchen + Bar to the Downtown restaurant landscape, while Michael and Tara Gallina and Aaron Martinez launched Taqueria Morita on the grounds of their venerated Cortex eatery, Vicia. And in just 27 days, Natasha Bahrami, Michael Fricker and Matt Wynn transformed the beloved mainstay Cafe Natasha's into Salve Osteria, a harvest -centric restaurant designed to compliment the adjacent Gin Room.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Nash Way well-deserved tribute for Dr. Homer Nash, family

At the heart of the Central West End there is a street called Children’s Place, but part of that street at the center of the medical campus will soon be named Nash Way. The change will honor a family whose legacy continues to define pediatric care in St. Louis. As two St. Louis pediatricians, we celebrate this well-deserved tribute as we mourn the loss of Dr. Homer Nash Jr., a consummate educator and renowned clinician whose name is synonymous with compassionate care.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Week: June 2 to June 8

The Magic Flute is one of the world's most beautiful operas. Written by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, the music is as soaring and magical (and flute heavy) as the name implies. Follow the adventures of Prince Tamino as he tries to save the princess Pamina from the clutches of the evil Sarastro. And count on Opera Theatre of Saint Louis to sensitively handle the problematic source material. (The opera has been called both racist and sexist.) The Magic Flute is playing at the Loretto-Hilton Center (130 Edgar Road, 314-961-0644, opera-stl.org/whats-on/the-magic-flute) Thursday, June 2, and plays through Sunday, June 26. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m., except on Saturday, June 18, when the show is at 12:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 to $135.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor

Story name: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor. Canonical URL: https://stacker.com/missouri/st-louis/highest-rated-breakfast-restaurants-st-louis-according-tripadvisor. Written by: Stacker. Description: Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated breakfast restaurants in St. Louis from Tripadvisor. Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it’s now...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
saucemagazine.com

11 food events to check out in St. Louis this month

June 3 to 4 – 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Main Street, Collinsville, internationalhorseradishfestival.com. Come for the bloody mary contest, stay for the local food and horseradish root toss. There are also local craft vendors; a new kids area in the city hall parking lot; a car show on Saturday; live entertainment; cornhole at Old Herald Brewery & Distillery and more. This is a great family-friendly festival celebrating the Horseradish Capital of the World. Free admission.
FOX2Now

Route 66 festival in St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS – Summertime is all about making plans for some fun, right? You can get your kicks next Saturday in Edwardsville with the Route 66 Festival. Edwardsville Mayor Art Risavy and Economic Community Development Director James Arnold shared details of the event happening in City Park. Click here to learn more.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

This Maplewood House Has a Toilet in the Bedroom [PHOTOS]

Some people might call it a horror. Some people might call it convenient. If you’re cool with sh*tting where you sleep, this Maplewood house with a toilet in the bedroom was made just for you. The two bedroom, two bath house is advertised as being close to major highways, shopping and restaurants. And all of that is true, but none of it is as remarkable as the upstairs situation.
MAPLEWOOD, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Bob's Seafood in University City to close after 44 years

UNIVERSITY CITY — Bob's Seafood, the St. Louis region's longtime supplier of fresh seafood for restaurants and home cooks alike, will close Saturday after 44 years of business. The store, located at 8660 Olive Boulevard in University City, announced the closure on social media late last week. "Thank you...
UNIVERSITY CITY, MO

