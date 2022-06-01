ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, WI

How I Met My Husband, Our Illegal Wedding, and Other Adventures

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI first met my husband at a Sunshine bike build. It was a warm September evening during my first week as a Northland freshman. A dozen or so students were beginning to assemble bikes from piles of parts laid out in the garage. In the yard, a variety of chilis and...

B105

Confused Tourist Left Me Speechless With Question On North Shore Scenic Drive

Hey, we love tourists. We really do. It's obviously a huge industry in our beautiful Northland. I always try to be kind and helpful if someone asks directions or needs some info. Still, sometimes encounters make you shake your head. Like when tourists ask when the whales migrate by. Or like when tourists get too close to wild animals. This exchange had me actually feeling sorry for this lost tourist.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Television Star Shops In Downtown Duluth

The celebrity sightings in Duluth continue. There have been quite a few as of late and the latest comes courtesy of a famous television and movie star who has been in a bunch of hits. This is not the first time a celebrity has visited Duluth. Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor Joel...
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Grass Fire Burns Along Lake Minnetonka; Cause Suspected To Be Out Of Control Recreational Fire

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in the Twin Cities say a recreational fire got out of control in the west metro, leading to a grass fire Friday afternoon along the eastern edge of Lake Minnetonka. The Wayzata Fire Department says the fire started as something like a campfire and spread to dry grass in a swamp in Woodland, a town along Wayzata Bay. Nearly the entire swamp burned amid the dry and windy conditions, with about 75 acres of land left charred and blackened. (credit: CBS) No firefighters were hurt battling the flames, and there have been no reports of any other injuries. While one walkway leading to a dock was destroyed, no buildings were damaged. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is investigating the fire.
From the Archives: The Environmental Liberal Arts

In 1975, a small, eight-page pamphlet was produced that is described on its cover as “a publication of Northland: A Liberal Arts – Environmental College.”. Titled Sigurd Olson Writes about Northland College, the origin of this pamphlet can be traced back to the 1973 summer meeting of the Northland College Board of Trustees. At this meeting, a report was shared with the trustees that showed student enrollment in Wisconsin private colleges had dropped from 50 percent in 1950 to 23 percent in 1972, a trend that was largely attributed to decreases in federal aid. Reflecting this trend, it was also reported that Northland College deposits by new students were down by forty students compared to the previous year. In response to this report, one of the trustees called for some “radical thinking.”
ASHLAND, WI
Thompson found guilty in Cloquet triple murder

CARLTON, MN -- A jury found a Cloquet man guilty in a 2020 murder that left three people dead. The verdict was reached around 6:30 p.m., after several hours of deliberating at the Carlton County courthouse Tuesday. Sheldon Thompson, 35, killed Jackie Defoe, her toddler Kevin, and unborn baby at...
CLOQUET, MN
WJFW-TV

Minocqua landmark closed for 3rd straight summer

MINOCQUA - Paul Bunyan’s in Minocqua is more than a restaurant. It’s been a landmark since 1961. But for a third straight summer Paul Bunyan’s will be closed. That's according to the other Paul Bunyan’s location down in Wisconsin Dells. The Dells Paul Bunyan’s was getting...
MINOCQUA, WI
Falling tree kills two campers in Price County

The Price County Sheriff's Department reports two Minnesota campers have died after a tree fell on them at a campsite Sunday evening. According to a press release, the two - only identified as a 39-year-old man and 45-year-old woman from White Bear Township, MN, were seated at a picnic table when they were struck by the tree.
PRICE COUNTY, WI
Viking Cruise Ship doesn’t make scheduled stop in Bayfield Wisconsin

BAYFIELD, WI-- Viking Cruise Ship, also known as “Octantis” scheduled to make a stop in Bayfield Wisconsin Tuesday morning just kept going. Bayfield and the Apostle Islands Facebook page said high winds made it impossible for the ship to come to the shore of Lake Superior. According to...
BAYFIELD, WI

