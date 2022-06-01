How I Met My Husband, Our Illegal Wedding, and Other Adventures

In 1975, a small, eight-page pamphlet was produced that is described on its cover as “a publication of Northland: A Liberal Arts – Environmental College.”. Titled Sigurd Olson Writes about Northland College, the origin of this pamphlet can be traced back to the 1973 summer meeting of the Northland College Board of Trustees. At this meeting, a report was shared with the trustees that showed student enrollment in Wisconsin private colleges had dropped from 50 percent in 1950 to 23 percent in 1972, a trend that was largely attributed to decreases in federal aid. Reflecting this trend, it was also reported that Northland College deposits by new students were down by forty students compared to the previous year. In response to this report, one of the trustees called for some “radical thinking.”

