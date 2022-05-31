ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurinburg, NC

Two charged with child abuse

By Cheris Hodges Editor
Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
 4 days ago

LAURINBURG — A man and woman are in jail as Laurinburg Police and the Scotland County Department of Social Services investigate a case of child abuse.

According to a release from LPD, officers were called to Scotland Memorial Hospital on Saturday around 5 p.m. in reference to child abuse. Hospital staff told the officers that a nine-month-old child had a broken thigh bone and had to be taken to another medical facility for treatment.

An investigation was conducted with the assistance of DSS, Joshua Hayden Bailey, 20 of Willow Drive, Laurinburg and Asia Nykita Moyd, 21, also of Willow Drive were arrested.

Bailey was charged with felony child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury and was placed in Scotland County Detention Center under a $100,000 bond.

Moyd was charged with felony child abuse by gross negligence and placed in Scotland County Detention Center under a $100,000 bond.

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

North Carolina jury sentences man to death for assaulting, murdering daughter

June 3 (UPI) -- A North Carolina jury handed down a death sentence Friday to a man who sexually assaulted and killed his teenage daughter in 2019, local prosecutors announced. Joshua Lee Burgess, 35, received the death sentence after the jury deliberated for 3 hours. He was convicted of one count each of first-degree murder, statutory rape and first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and three counts of statutory sex offense.
MONROE, NC
WMBF

2 charged after cocaine, other drugs found in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Two people are facing charges after deputies found multiple drugs in part of the Pee Dee. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies executed a search warrant at a home on Gypsy Drive in Shannon on Wednesday. Authorities said cocaine, prescription pills, marijuana, ecstasy...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Scotland County, NC
City
Laurinburg, NC
Laurinburg, NC
Crime & Safety
Scotland County, NC
Crime & Safety
wccbcharlotte.com

Man Wanted In Daycare Owner, Nephew Double Homicide In Kannapolis

The Kannapolis Police Department has identified a suspect wanted in connection to a double homicide that left a daycare owner and her nephew dead Thursday morning. Police say 49-year-old Marlon Anderson is being sought and active warrants are in place to charge him with two counts of first-degree murder and possession of firearm by a felon once he is apprehended.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WBTW News13

3 charged in Horry County double homicide

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people have been charged in connection to the murders of a 20 and 19-year-old earlier this week. Three people “knowingly engaged in a common scheme to commit an armed robbery” that led to the deaths, according to a post from police. Dajon Malik, 18, of Conway, along with 19-year-old […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Violent Crime#Laurinburg Police#Lpd#Dss
FOX8 News

Alamance County man charged with statutory rape

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An Alamance County man is being charged with multiple crimes related to inappropriate sexual contact with a minor, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, deputies got a report of a sexual assault that occurred to a minor in Alamance County, the investigation identified Mario David Gutierrez-Carillo, 35, […]
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Final suspect arrested in Henderson gas station shootout: police

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) – The fourth and final suspect in a Henderson gas station shootout from May 28 was arrested Thursday, police said. Detectives with the Henderson Police Department took Jaymon Gibson into custody while in Durham on Thursday. Police said a corresponding search warrant served revealed the AR...
HENDERSON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Scotland
WBTW News13

4 charged in Scotland County drug bust

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Four people were charged after a drug bust Thursday in Scotland County, according to the sheriff’s office. George Pipkin, 57, 31-year-old Frances Chavis, 46-year-old Randy Berry, and 44-year-old James Seals were all arrested on various drug charges, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies conducted a search warrant at a home […]
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Deputies Seize Drugs, Weapons During Mecklenburg County Eviction

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Wednesday, deputies arrested three suspects on drug and weapons charges while executing an eviction in north Charlotte. Around 12:50 p.m., deputies knocked on the door of an apartment on University Executive Park Drive and announced themselves as with the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies noticed the...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WMBF

Scotland County Sheriff’s Office seizes bundles of heroin; 4 charged

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office says several bundles of heroin, drug paraphernalia and cash were seized while executing a search warrant Tuesday. George Pipkin, 57, Frances Chavis, 31, Randy Berry, 46, and James Seals, 44 face multiple drug-related charges after SCSO Narcotics Division executed...
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
777K+
Views
ABOUT

Laurinburg Exchange

 https://www.laurinburgexchange.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy