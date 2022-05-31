Two charged with child abuse

LAURINBURG — A man and woman are in jail as Laurinburg Police and the Scotland County Department of Social Services investigate a case of child abuse.

According to a release from LPD, officers were called to Scotland Memorial Hospital on Saturday around 5 p.m. in reference to child abuse. Hospital staff told the officers that a nine-month-old child had a broken thigh bone and had to be taken to another medical facility for treatment.

An investigation was conducted with the assistance of DSS, Joshua Hayden Bailey, 20 of Willow Drive, Laurinburg and Asia Nykita Moyd, 21, also of Willow Drive were arrested.

Bailey was charged with felony child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury and was placed in Scotland County Detention Center under a $100,000 bond.

Moyd was charged with felony child abuse by gross negligence and placed in Scotland County Detention Center under a $100,000 bond.