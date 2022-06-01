ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After Fake Guardians Of The Galaxy Casting Call Makes Its Way Online, James Gunn Responds

By Corey Chichizola
 5 days ago

It’s no secret that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a massively popular franchise. And as such, getting a role in a popular property like Guardians of the Galaxy would be a dream for many out there. But unfortunately that eagerness can also be preyed upon. And after a fake Guardians 3 casting call made its way online, director James Gunn has responded.

James Gunn is super active on social media, often communicating directly with the fans about his upcoming Marvel movies like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 . And when he saw a company announcing that they had access to auditions for the upcoming Guardians threequel, Gunn took to Instagram to set the record straight. You can check it out for yourself below,

Well, there you have it. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is already in the can , so there’s absolutely no need for any auditions. And as such, James Gunn wants to make sure that fans and hopeful actors out there don’t pay for a service that they ultimately can’t receive. No wonder he’s got so many followers on social media.

James Gunn’s message about the fake Guardians 3 casting call was also posted on his Twitter, offering a united front to comic book fans. He directly tagged the company involved as well, which is sure to put a ton of attention on the various ads that have been posted online. Hopefully this stops Marvel fans from spending the money in hopes of appealing in Gunn’s beloved sci-fi dramedy series.

If you didn’t already know that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 had already wrapped, it might make sense that casting was underway. Because between the upcoming threequel and the mysterious Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special , there’s a ton of content coming from James Gunn’s corner of the MCU. So it might seem plausible that new actors were needed to help fill out the world created by the director-writer-producer.

The stakes are certainly high for Guardians 3 , which seems like it’s going to end the current team’s story. Actors like Dave Bautista and Karen Gillan have both potentially said goodbye to their signature Marvel characters , with the latter actor also teasing how emotional James Gunn’s script made the cast. Let’s just hope the fan favorite team makes it out of the upcoming adventure alive. After all, they were hit hard by Thanos’ assault on the galaxy.

Luckily for Guardians of the Galaxy fans, the cosmic heroes will return to theaters this summer, as they’ve got a role in Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder . While the Guardians aren’t expected to have a major presence in the mysterious project, they were featured prominently in the first teaser . Regardless, it should hold moviegoers over until James Gunn’s upcoming projects are released.

Thor: Love and Thunder will hit theaters on July 8th. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.

Cinemablend

Guillermo Del Toro’s Netflix Horror Series Cabinet Of Curiosities Unveils Creepy First Video And Confirms New Cast Members, Including A Harry Potter Star

Less than a year after Guillermo Del Toro delivered his latest big screen effort via the gothic thriller Nightmare Alley, the Oscar-winning filmmaker is returning to his horror roots for the upcoming anthology Cabinet of Curiosities, which has built up quite the impressive cast list so far. Everyone with Netflix subscriptions can look forward to seeing the new series when it debuts later in 2022 — presumably closer to the Halloween season — but we need not wait any longer to find out what to expect, thanks to the brand new teaser trailer seen above. Come for the creepy visuals, stay for the casting confirmations, including that of a Harry Potter film vet.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Ready For Sweet Tooth Season 2 On Netflix? Watch The Cast (And Bobby) Celebrating The End Of Filming And The ‘Amazing Adventure’ To Come

Adaptations can be hit or miss in any genre, and as a huge fan of Jeff Lemire's dark and complex comic series Sweet Tooth, I'll admit to worrying about the Robert Downey Jr. And Susan Downey's live-action take for Netflix. But then director and showrunner Jim Mickle and the rest of the stellar creative team knocked it out of the park, and Christian Convery's Gus is adorbalorbs (necessarily so), and we need Season 2 as soon as possible! But for now, the joyous and lightly teasy cast video below will have to suffice.
TV SERIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

