Briggs: After Rollins leaves for NBA, where does Toledo basketball go from here?

Now that Toledo basketball star Ryan Rollins has made his NBA plans official — he’s staying in the draft — Rockets fans might be inclined to lament the opportunities missed and now lost.

I mean, Toledo had one of its top pro prospects ever last season and double the horsepower the year before, its lineup featuring Rollins and the Mid-American Conference player of the year (Marreon Jackson).

It was a generational alignment of the stars.

And still they ended up crossed.

As historically good as the Rockets were, it still wasn’t enough to quench their 42-year NCAA tournament drought.

What could have been?

And, damn, what might have been if Rollins returned for his junior season and the two-time defending outright league champions ran it back with all five starters?

Fair questions.

But ...

So is this one: What will be?

The other day, Toledo coach Tod Kowalczyk told me the funniest thing, except he was more serious than the Queen’s Guard.

“I want next year’s team to be better than last year’s team,” he said.

Thinks it can be, too.

Now, is that crazy? Maybe.

But then we thought it was crazy last season when he said the Rockets could be better despite losing two of the top mid-major talents in the country: Jackson and all-conference deadeye Spencer Littleson. We’ll be damned if he wasn’t right.

Truth is, Kowalczyk has earned the benefit of the doubt, building a program in his 12-plus seasons at Toledo that is nothing if not resilient, including to the upended new landscape.

Look around the MAC, and it reinforces your appreciation of the Rockets’ culture.

Almost everywhere else, the headline names are bolting Dodge. Akron’s leading scorer, Ali Ali, transferred to Butler. Ohio’s top two players, Mark Sears and Ben Vander Plas, left for Alabama and Virginia, respectively. Buffalo’s star big man, Josh Mballa, peaced out for Ole Miss.

Toledo, meanwhile, is losing Rollins to the NBA, but returns its other four starters and is otherwise adding key pieces, not subtracting them. Consider: Tyler Cochran, a 6-2, 220-pound junior wing, was Ball State’s second-leading scorer (11.6 points per game) and rebounder (5.6) last season. He figures as a top reserve for the Rockets.

At least, UT should be the favorite to capture its third straight regular-season MAC title — a feat last achieved during the days of sock hops and soda fountains, when Cincinnati won four straight championships from 1948 to 1951. (Kent State, which returns conference player of the year Sincere Carry, will be right there, too.)

At most, well, it never hurts to dream big.

Kowalczyk is assembling a schedule that he hopes will have the Rockets in the March conversation, whether they win the MAC tournament or not. Already, it includes a home date against Richmond — which knocked off Iowa in the first round of the NCAA tournament last season — and visits to three top mid-majors: George Mason, Northern Iowa, and Vermont. Also in the works is a game at a high-end power program and, possibly, a neutral-site contest against a top-50 opponent.

“Our schedule is going to be extremely difficult,” Kowalczyk said. “We're going to get tested a lot, but I felt like we needed to exhaust every opportunity for an at-large bid.”

“With Ryan or without Ryan,” he added, “that doesn't change.”

Of course, Kowalczyk would have preferred to navigate the waters with him.

Rollins was not without room for growth — you would have liked to see more consistency in the big games, along with more range (31 percent on 3s) — but, man, what a talent.

What a joy he was to watch, so smooth, so polished, so lethal off the pick-and-roll with a mid-range game that seemed stolen from 1985.

At a practice earlier this season, I asked Kowalczyk if he was worried about his big star transferring to a big-time program. He wasn’t, telling me, if Toledo lost Rollins, it would be to the guy behind us in the stands. It was an NBA scout. (For the record, Kowalczyk said: “There were a whole bunch of schools and agents trying to get to him to transfer if he doesn't stay in the draft. That was never an option. When I hear that from the Rollins family, that makes me proud. It tells me we’re treating our players the right way.”)

Now, after Rollins impressed at pre-draft workouts, here we are, a year ahead of schedule.

With many NBA teams eyeing the 19-year-old with a 6-10 wingspan and seeing only potential for days, Rollins projects as no worse than a mid-second-round draft selection. (The NBA’s advisory committee informed him there’s “zero percent” chance he goes undrafted. ESPN has Rollins 37th on its big board.)

You can’t blame him for leaving. All you can do is wish him the best, and, yes, shake your fist at the heavens.

Again, it’s hard to overstate the unicorn Toledo had the past two seasons. If Rollins is drafted 36th or higher, he would not only be Toledo’s highest NBA selection since 1954; he would be just the third MAC player picked since 2003, joining Bowling Green’s Richaun Holmes (37th in 2015) and Ohio’s Jason Preston (33rd last year).

How was that not enough to overcome the diabolical March gods? Kowalczyk wouldn’t go there.

“We put together a great season. A great season,” he said. “We won an outright championship back to back, which had never been done in school history. This isn’t about three nights in Cleveland. This is about Ryan Rollins developing and having an unbelievable career at a really good program on really good teams the last two years.”

Fair enough.

In any case, what’s done is done, and there are more opportunities ahead.

For all that Toledo lost with Rollins — including 18.9 points and 6 rebounds per game — it’s gaining plenty, too.

Kowalczyk added two plug-and-play transfers (Cal State Fullerton guard Dante Maddox is the other), expects to bring in at least one more (a big man is a “big priority”), and is high on incoming freshman forward Javan Simmons. They’ll join a core as good as any in the conference, led by starters J.T. Shumate, RayJ Dennis, Setric Milner, Jr., and Raheim Moss.

“Can this team be better? Yes, it could be,” Kowalczyk said. “You got J.T., Seth, Raheim, RayJ. Those guys, they’re very good players, and they’ve all gotten better. Then you throw in Javan Simmons, and E.J. Farmer and Elijah Wilson. Could next year’s team be better? Yes.”

We’ll look forward to finding out.