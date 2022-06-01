ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storms move through northwest Ohio

 3 days ago

Storms moved through parts of northwest Ohio on Wednesday, prompting warnings in several counties.

Several utility poles were reported down in Findlay, the National Weather Service said Wednesday evening. As a result of afternoon storms, power lines were reported down on the north side of Fostoria, the weather service was told. Trees also were reported down northeast of Findlay, according to the initial reports.

No injuries were reported.

A severe thunderstorm warning was extended until 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in four northwest Ohio counties. They included southeastern Wood County, northeastern Hancock County, Seneca County, northeastern Wyandot County plus northwestern Crawford County in north central Ohio.

A severe thunderstorm warning remained in effect until 7:45 p.m. Wednesday for northeastern Putnam County and southeastern Henry County, the National Weather Service said.

At 7:11 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located near Deshler, or 13 miles northwest of Findlay, moving east at 40 mph, the weather service said in a written statement.

Radar indicated 60 mph wind gusts and half-dollar size hail, the weather service said.

Earlier, a severe thunderstorm warning was in place Wednesday afternoon for other portions of northwest Ohio.

The warning was set to run until 4 p.m. for southeastern Wood County, southwestern Sandusky County, and southwestern Sandusky County, the National Weather Service said in a statement.

At 3:17 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was near Fostoria, moving east at 25 mph, the weather service said.

Radar indicated 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail, the weather service said.

Included in the warning area were communities such as Tiffin, Fremont, Fostoria, Clyde, Green Springs, Ballville, Wayne, Bloomdale, Bettsville, Risingsun, Republic, West Millgrove, Burgoon, Kansas, and Stony Prairie, the statement said.

