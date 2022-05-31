ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
My man humiliated me on his stag do like Andy Carroll did to Billi Mucklow but I still decided to say I do – here’s why

By Alley Einstein
The US Sun
 3 days ago
WHEN I waved my engineer fiancé Harry*, now 59, off on his stag night in June 1998, I knew his mates had a drunken night planned.

They’d start with a pub crawl, followed by a visit to a nearby nightclub.

Footballer Andy Carroll's wedding to reality TV star Billi Mucklow is up in the air
He was pictured asleep on a bed with Taylor Jayne Wilkey on his Dubai stag do

I didn’t expect to see him until the next morning, looking pale and suffering from a massive hangover.

But instead, when he arrived guilt was plastered across his face. I suspected this was more than just a bad hangover.

I knew he was no angel, so I instructed him to tell it to me straight.

After an hour of questioning, he finally confessed.

He admitted he’d been so drunk and ended up snogging some random girl at the nightclub. I was gutted, mortified.

My first instinct was to walk out and leave.

I was furious with him for being such an idiot. He’d betrayed my trust and acted like a complete fool.

I’m fiercely loyal and the thought of snogging another bloke totally repulsed me.

But once I’d had time to calm down, I realised I wasn’t prepared to walk away from five years of living together without trying to make things work.

So after plenty of tearful conversations I decided to forgive him. Four weeks later I said, “I do”, just as I’d planned.

He’d made a mistake and while this was a big one, we all make them.

He was my first husband and although we eventually divorced for other reasons, he never played around again and I don’t regret forgiving him. The marriage was great and we travelled the world.

Women who say they’d never forgive an indiscretion need a reality check. Forgiveness can make a marriage stronger and even bring a couple closer together.

Andy needs to be honest with Billi and give her all the gory details, while asking for her forgiveness.

Alley explains she continued to stick by her first husband despite him getting up to mischief on his Stag night Credit: Not known, clear with picture desk
Alley married him a few weeks later Credit: Not known, clear with picture desk

We all know that men misbehave on stag nights. Women bonk around on hen nights as well.

There’s no doubt Andy is a moron — especially in the age of social media, for allowing both of these women to come back to his hotel room in Dubai.

But Billi should understand that as celebrities, they are targets.

Think of the temptation the average man might face on a stag, compared to a famous footballer.

Billi shouldn’t let these women ruin her happy-ever-after.

Boys will be boys on stag dos and if there is a rational explanation, Andy should be given the benefit of the doubt.

If Billi does go ahead with the wedding, she should tell Andy she forgives him but also warn him that she will never forget.

This marriage has been in the works for eight years. Why let it fall at the last hurdle when the best day of Billi’s life is just around the corner?

She really needs to think about the bigger picture. Her future self will thank her for it.

*Name has been changed

Alley Einstein's husband snogged a woman in a nightclub on his stag do Credit: Not known, clear with picture desk
She says: 'Billi shouldn’t let these women ruin her happy-ever-after'
Alley added: 'If Billi does go ahead with the wedding, she should tell Andy she forgives him but also warn him that she will never forget'

