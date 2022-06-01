ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

The Buffalo Supermarket Shooting Suspect Has Been Charged With Domestic Terrorism And 20 Counts Of Murder

By Clarissa-Jan Lim
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41DKv9_0fxL8zgG00
The Washington Post / The Washington Post via Getty Images

The 18-year-old suspect in the Buffalo supermarket shooting that killed 10 people and injured three was charged with domestic terror and murder as a hate crime on Wednesday, court records show.

A grand jury indicted Payton Gendron on one count of first-degree domestic terrorism motivated by hate, 10 counts of first-degree murder, 10 counts of second-degree murder as a hate crime, three counts of attempted murder as a hate crime, and one count of criminal possession of a weapon.

The suspect is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday afternoon at the Erie County Court.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office confirmed to BuzzFeed News that an indictment was reported to the court Wednesday but declined to comment on the charges. The suspect's attorney, Brian Parker, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Investigators have said that the suspect traveled more than 200 miles to a Black neighborhood in Buffalo to carry out the shooting on May 14, which he streamed live on Twitch. He had allegedly posted a hate-filled screed online prior to the shooting, invoking the racist "great replacement" conspiracy theory that white people such as himself were being systematically "replaced" by nonwhite people.

Authorities said that he targeted the lone supermarket in a Black neighborhood in Buffalo, and they believe that he was in the city the day before the shooting, doing "reconnaissance" of the neighborhood and the store.

He was arrested outside the Tops supermarket after shooting 13 people, 10 of whom died .

"It was straight up a racially motivated hate crime," Erie County Sheriff John Garcia said at a press conference after the shooting. "This person was pure evil."

The Tops supermarket shooting was the deadliest in 2022 until another 18-year-old gunman shot up an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, just 10 days later, killing 19 children and 2 adults . Like the Buffalo shooting suspect , the alleged shooter in Texas bought the weapon he used to carry out the attack legally.

Gun violence in the US is a public health crisis, according to the American Public Health Association . It is a leading cause of premature death in the country, responsible for more than 38,000 deaths annually. In 2022, 18,068 people have died from gun violence so far, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive .

More on this

Comments / 8

Neon Black
2d ago

They're negotiating to dropping it to a disturbing the peace citation if he promises to vote for Biden

Reply(2)
4
Related
Daily Mail

Georgia father is charged after tracking daughter's location via her cellphone to a church parking and then shooting at a 17-year-old boy that he found her with

A 36-year-old Georgia man has been charged with multiple felonies, including aggravated assault after he allegedly shot at a 17-year-old boy that he found with his daughter after tracking her location via her cell phone to a church parking lot. On Wednesday, deputies from the Habersham County Sheriff's Department responded...
Complex

Woman Receives 95-Year Sentence in Murder of Girlfriend Who Survived Being Shot 8 Times in Initial Hit Attempt

A New Jersey woman has received a 95-year sentence after being convicted on multiple charges in connection with the murder of her girlfriend. The multipronged case, which dates back to 2015, was described by Superior Court Judge David F. Bauman of Monmouth County this month—according to a recent report from the Associated Press—as one of “cold-hearted depravity” at the hands of 38-year-old Jennifer Sweeney.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
The Independent

911 dispatcher to be fired after asking caller why she was whispering as Buffalo shooting unfolded around her

A 911 dispatcher is set to be fired after asking a supermarket worker why she was whispering as the Buffalo mass shooting unfolded around her.Latisha Rogers, an assistant office manager at Tops Friendly Markets, called the emergency services as the violence which killed 10 people took place.Now city authorities are investigating the incident as Ms Rogers says the dispatcher hung up on her and officials say they plan to sack the worker later this month.“I proceeded to whisper because I didn’t know how many people there were in the store or anything, I didn’t want to be heard,” Ms...
BUFFALO, NY
NewsOne

Buffalo Shooting Suspect's Hispanic Best Friend Speaks Out

In an ironic twist, Payton Gendron, the suspected white supremacist in custody following this weekend’s deadly shooting rampage in Buffalo that's been widely attributed to anti-Black racism, has a best friend who is of a different ethnicity. The post Buffalo Shooting Suspect's Hispanic Best Friend Speaks Out appeared first on NewsOne.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
CNN

A 15-year-old suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of an 11-year-old girl in the Bronx, police say

(CNN) — A 15-year-old was arrested Friday in connection with the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old girl in New York City's Bronx neighborhood earlier this week, police said. The teenager was captured without incident in a hotel in the Bronx early Friday over the killing of Kyhara Tay, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said during a news conference. The teenager and his mother had booked the room the night before, he said.
BRONX, NY
Shine My Crown

10-year-old Girl Fatally Shoots Woman Fighting Her Mom After She Was Thrown Bag Containing Firearm

A 10-year-old girl shot and killed a woman who was fighting with her mother after she was allegedly thrown her mother's bag, which contained a firearm. Lashun Denise Rodgers, 41, and Lakrisha Isaac, 31, got into a physical fight at the Jernigan Gardens Apartments. During the fight, Isaac handed a bag containing a gun to her daughter. Her daughter then removed the gun from the bag and fired two shots at Rodgers.
ORLANDO, FL
Fox News

Pennsylvania man who sought treatment for jaw pain kills chiropractor by striking him in the jaw

A Pennsylvania man pleaded guilty to criminal homicide and other charges on Friday for murdering a chiropractor in November 2020. Joseph O'Boyle, 23, will be sentenced in the coming months for criminal homicide, criminal trespassing, and possession of an instrument of crime. He also pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault, as well as recklessly endangering another person, resisting arrest and simple assault, for punching a detective who was investigating the chiropractor's murder.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Hate Crime#Gun Violence Archive#Violent Crime#The Erie County Court
The Independent

Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen was murdered after learning of alleged killer’s affair, court filing reveals

The chilling motive behind the brutal murder of Fort Hood servicewoman Vanessa Guillén has been revealed in a new court filing. Guillén was 20 years old when she was bludgeoned to death with a hammer by her fellow soldier, Aaron Robinson, also 20, at an armoury in Fort Hood, Texas in April 2020.The young soldier was initially reported missing, and her disappearance sparked a widespread search movement, but it wasn’t until 30 June that her dismembered remains were uncovered by investigators at Leon River in Bell County, Texas - about a half-hour drive from where she was last seen...
FORT HOOD, TX
CBS News

Mother and teen arrested after 3 kids found dead in Los Angeles home

Three children were found dead at a Los Angeles home over the weekend and their mother and a teenager were arrested, police said Monday. Officers responded to a call reporting an assault at the home in the San Fernando Valley Sunday morning and found three unresponsive children, said Officer Lizeth Lomeli, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Daily Mail

Father and son are found NOT guilty of criminal charges for cutting off teenager's FINGER after he broke into their home to steal car keys

A New Zealand father and his son have been found not guilty of a string of criminal charges that saw a teenage home invader bashed and his finger cut off. William Burr and his son Shaun were found not guilty on all charges by a jury on Wednesday afternoon for a melee that broke out when a 17-year-old and his girlfriend broke into his property in King Country for the third time.
PUBLIC SAFETY
SFGate

Man gets life in prison, plus 45 years, in beheading case

A New Hampshire man convicted of killing his wife’s co-worker and forcing her to behead him was sentenced Friday to life in prison, plus 45 years. Armando Barron, 32, was convicted Thursday of first-degree murder, which carries a mandatory sentence of life without parole. A judge imposed additional time as recommended by prosecutors for other crimes, including kidnapping, criminal solicitation and assault.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Black Enterprise

15 People Joined Suspected Buffalo Shooter’s Private Chatroom Right Before Massacre

As many as 15 people joined the Buffalo shooting suspect Payton Gendron‘s private Discord app chatroom, about 30 minutes before the racist rampage, reports CNN. A source with knowledge of Discord’s internal investigation confirmed to the outlet that Gendron sent out an invitation to a small handful of users to view his chat logs on the instant messaging app.
BUFFALO, NY
The Independent

Border agent who stormed Robb Elementary with borrowed shotgun defends police actions

An off-duty Border Patrol agent who rushed into Robb Elementary School on the day of the Uvalde mass shooting said he believed the city's police force "were doing everything" they could on the day of the attack. The Uvalde Police Department has received widespread condemnation after officers shifted their tactics the day of the mass shooting, treating the 18-year-old gunman as a barricaded suspect rather than as an active shooter. That decision allowed the gunman to stay in a classroom inside the school for 90 minutes, during which time he killed 19 students and two teachers. Jacob Albarado, a...
UVALDE, TX
BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed News

6K+
Followers
693
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We cover what you care about, break big stories that hold major institutions accountable for their actions, and expose injustices that change people's lives.

 https://www.buzzfeednews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy