East Hampton, NY

East Hampton Airport Holiday Traffic Up Over 2021

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEast Hampton Town had hoped that Memorial Day weekend 2022 would be the first sliver of a summer season in which it was able to tamp down the din of... In 2019, President Donald Trump signed a nationwide federal law raising the age to 21 to buy cigarettes and other tobacco...

Daunt’s Albatross In Montauk Opens After Renovation

Daunt’s Albatross, a year-round hotel in Montauk, has undergone a renovation to modernize the hotel, with a nod to the aesthetic of Old Montauk. Leo Daunt, 29, the owner of... more. New consideration of siting a small group of parking spots off a narrow roadway in the middle of...
Blade’s New Regularly Scheduled Sag Harbor-NYC Seaplane Service Sets Off Alarms In Village

Seaplanes have landed in and taken off from the bay outside the Village of Sag Harbor for years. But the news this week that Blade, the booking agency known for... more. Blade, the flight-booking service, which had been planning this week to launch regularly scheduled seaplane service between Sag Harbor and its facility on East 23rd Street in Manhattan, has been forced to put its plans on hold after a public outcry and a swift response from village officials. A 30-second commercial showing happy passengers boarding a plane in New York and arriving in Sag Harbor, where they are ferried to Long Wharf in a speedboat, that appeared on YouTube and the company’s website was taken down Wednesday night. In addition, language on the company’s website that advertised helicopter, jet and ... 2 Jun 2022 by Stephen J. Kotz.
Port Jeff mayor addresses benches and traffic near train station

Mayor Margot Garant has responded to concerns about seating availability at Port Jefferson train station. The village mayor believes the issue of seating availability cannot be divorced from public safety. “We were getting a lot of complaints about the homeless population,” Garant said. “They were using the off and on ramps and sleeping in them. And our ridership — whether it was people from Port Jeff Station or Port Jeff village — they were complaining to us about the safety at that time of getting on and off the train, especially in the early mornings and in the evening hours.”
27Speaks: Bans Target Leaf Blowers as the Industry Says Transition Time Is Needed

Many East End towns and villages have adopted more stringent restrictions on gasoline-powered leaf blowers in recent years and in some cases outright bans seasonally or year round. Noise pollution, air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions are among the concerns that advocates for the bans raise, while members of the landscaping industry say battery-powered blowers are inadequate replacements and more time is needed for a transition. Joining our editors to discuss the merits of the arguments over leaf blowers are Ivan Roman, the owner and founder of landscape design, install and maintenance company Heirloom Gardens, and Andrew Messinger, the writer of the Hampton Gardener column for more than four decades.
What Used to Be in the Abandoned Eyesore in Dutchess County, NY?

I'm sure there's an interesting story behind the building, but what exactly is it? Everyday when I'm driving home from work I pass an abandoned building that's located a little before the Shoprite in Lagrangeville off of 82. One thing that's always stood out to me is that it's the perfect location for a small business to go into and thrive. More specifically, it's off of a pretty busy road, right near the entrance for the Taconic State Parkway and near a residential area. However, for as long as I've seen it it's been abandoned and the condition of the structure just seems to be getting worse.
Where to Go Strawberry Picking In and Around Westchester

Where to Go Strawberry Picking In and Around Westchester. It’s strawberry season! And there are so many places and local strawberry festivals where you can spend the day and pick strawberries with your family. Check a few places in and around Westchester below:. June 4th from 11:00am-5:00pm. 85th Annual...
Southampton’s Summer Concerts in the Park

The Southampton cultural center puts on concerts in the park at Agawam Park in Southampton Village and at Cooper’s Beach in Southampton Village and it is so much fun it’s ridiculous. All of these events are sponsored by Saunders & Associates. The concerts feature live music by popular bands where people come and gather in a picnic style fashion to listen to the music.
Gold Star Beach Closed by Bacteria

Gold Star Battalion Beach in Huntington is closed to bathing due to the finding of bacteria at levels in excess of acceptable criteria, the Suffolk County Health Department said Thursday. Commissioner of Health Dr. Gregson Pigott noted that bathing in bacteria-contaminated water can result in gastrointestinal illness, as well as...
A Cry For Action

It’s almost quaint to remember, a decade ago, the standing complaint within the Republican Party that the Democrats were relying too much on “judicial activism” to enact policy. Complaints about so-called activist judges became part of the standard rhetoric, and... A Team Of Heroes. This week, May...
