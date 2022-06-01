ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Why the Astros are an under bettor's best friend

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe need to talk about the surest bet in MLB: the under in Houston Astros' games. After last night's 3-1 final against Oakland, the under is now 38-12 (76%) on the year when the Astros play. Over the last two weeks? It's 12-1. We've seen profitable trends throughout the...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Joe Maddon, Verlander’s brother raise eyebrows on Yankees’ Shohei Ohtani dominance

In his most recent two appearances on the mound at Yankee Stadium, Shohei Ohtani hasn’t kept the Yankees as off-balance as he typically prides himself on doing. What could be the root cause? An unspoken fear of the mound in the Bronx after Ohtani ruled out the Yankees, the reported “favorites” in his free agency chase, in about two seconds? Could the Yankees lineup be … talented?
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Atlanta, TX
City
Oakland, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Detroit, TX
Houston, TX
Sports
FanSided

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment. The New York Yankees have released outfield prospect, Jake Sanford, after news broke of him stealing and selling teammates’ equipment. The 24-year-old outfielder has been released from the Yankees after it was reported that he was stealing his...
MLB
thecomeback.com

Yankees cut 2019 third-round draft choice around allegations he stole equipment from teammates

The New York Yankees have cut 2019 third-round draft choice Jake Sanford, reportedly for stealing equipment from teammates and scamming baseball fans. As per NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty, Sanford (seen above during a March interview with WNKY’s Maxwell Trink) allegedly was caught stealing baseball equipment from teammates and trying to sell that equipment online. Sanford repeatedly hounded teammates for their equipment to sell online, while occasionally swiping it from their lockers, a person with knowledge of the situation told Kuty. He spent last season with the low-A Tampa Tarpons and high-A Hudson Valley Renegades, then was assigned to the team’s Florida Complex League FCL Yankees affiliate this year. But he was cut last Thursday.
MLB
The Spun

John Smoltz Opinion Goes Viral: MLB World Reacts

An opinion from ex-MLB star turned analyst John Smoltz went viral on social media on Saturday night. Smoltz, one of the best pitchers in MLB history, believes that Shohei Ohtani could be better off focusing on just one position. The longtime MLB analyst believes that Ohtani could be the Jacob...
MLB
The Spun

Yankees Announce Decision On Josh Donaldson

It's been over a week since infielder Josh Donaldson saw the field for the New York Yankees. After a stint on the injured list, the Bronx Bombers made a decision on their star slugger. Ahead of today's game against the Detroit Tigers, the Yankees reinstated Donaldson off the 10-day injured...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Bregman
Person
Lance Mccullers Jr.
Person
Justin Verlander
Person
Ryan Pressly
Yardbarker

Mariners Trade-a-Day: Nelson Cruz

Nobody loves their stars more than Mariners fans. They idolize those who endear themselves to the fanbase even after a player has moved well past his prime. Be it Kyle Seager or Félix Hernández, Mariners fans will always love players they deem "theirs." One player who has achieved such status despite only having played four years for the team is Nelson Cruz. It's been four years since Cruz donned the northwest green, but could that change this summer?
SEATTLE, WA
Popculture

MLB Team Fires Manager After Worst Start in Five Years

An MLB team made a big move to save their season. On Friday, the Philadelphia Phillies announced they have fired manager Joe Girardi. Currently, the team is 22-29 and off to their worst start since 2017. Coaching assistant Bobby Meacham has been let go as well, and bench coach Rob Thomson will serve as interim manager.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Mariners Trade-a-Day: JT Brubaker

The Mariners' rotation has an issue with consistency. Aside from Logan Gilbert, Seattle's starters have all dealt with sustained periods of struggles. Nowhere is this inconsistency felt more than when Chris Flexen takes the mound. We've seen Flexen dazzle at times, including against playoff lineups like the Rays and Astros. He's also fizzled against lesser opponents like the Orioles, Red Sox and Phillies.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reds#Mets#Red Sox#Wynnbet Sportsbook#The American League
The Spun

Yankees Player Has Reportedly Requested A Trade: Fans React

Miguel Andujar has requested a trade from the New York Yankees after being optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Andujar started his career with such promise, hitting .297 with 27 homers and 92 RBIs during the 2018 season. Unfortunately, he hasn't been able to replicate that type of success.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
Yardbarker

Analysis: DFA'd Sunday, Willie Calhoun Should Be on Mariners' Radar

Ahead of their rubber match with the Mariners on Sunday, the Rangers designated left fielder Willie Calhoun for assignment. This was bound to happen sooner or later. Calhoun, who was acquired in the 2017 trade that sent right-handed pitcher Yu Darvish to the Dodgers, had formally requested a trade back in April. Then, after slashing a dreadful .136/.283/.273 in 18 games, he was demoted to Triple-A Round Rock on May 2.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Celtics' Al Horford credits former Hawks GM Rick Sund for his success

On a Boston Celtics team full of wide-eyed 20-somethings, 36-year-old Al Horford has arguably been the single biggest star. But Horford’s continued excellence in the NBA may be owed to an unexpected person. In an interview this week with Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the veteran big Horford credited...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy