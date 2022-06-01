ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Car hits Laramie County School District 1 bus, car driver cited, no injuries

By Wyoming Tribune Eagle staff
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tEYum_0fxL3ibG00

CHEYENNE – A Laramie County School District 1 bus that was taking elementary-school students on a field trip on Wednesday was hit by a car, according to authorities.

No one was injured, and the driver of the passenger vehicle was cited by police in the incident. A bus following the one that was hit was able to take the students to a bowling alley, their destination on the field trip, LCSD1 officials said in interviews.

This is just the latest in a string of collisions locally this year involving school buses, including at least one such vehicle that was in town from another district. In the most serious incident, although it did not involve a collision, a driver of an LCSD1 bus driver was arrested for allegedly transporting high schoolers on a field trip out of town while he was under the influence of alcohol.

In the most recent collision, authorities recounted to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, a Nissan Altima was traveling on Yellowstone Road and allegedly made an illegal turn onto Gardenia Drive. The passenger vehicle apparently failed to yield to the bus and collided with it in the intersection, according to the Cheyenne Police Department's spokesperson.

"There were no injuries to anyone on the bus or the passenger vehicle," CPD's Alexandra Farkas said by phone. She said that both of the drivers remained on the scene. The driver of the car was issued a citation for failure to yield at a left turn and was not arrested, the spokesperson noted.

CPD encourages "drivers to keep safety top of mind - not only around school buses, but every time you get behind the wheel,” said police Chief Mark Francisco in a written statement. “Slow down, stay alert, and eliminate distractions. If your attention is anywhere other than the road, that puts you and others at risk.”

In addition to local police, Cheyenne Fire and Rescue also responded. No one went to the hospital, Farkas said. As of about noon Wednesday, the intersection was open to traffic, although "the case is still under investigation" by the CPD, she said.

It was the students' last full day of elementary school for the academic year; they have early release on Thursday at around 12:15 p.m., according to LCSD1 spokesperson Mary Quast. "They were able to continue on and still have their fun" trip, she said.

"The damage was pretty minimal. It pushed the front bumper close to the front tire. We were able to pull that bumper out on scene," and a mechanic was able to drive the bus back to the bus yard, said Adam Greenwood, who helps manage transportation for the school district. He said LCSD1 may need to replace the front bumper and the molding around a front headlight, and this can all be done in-house.

