ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

‘Thanks, coach’: John Madden returns to cover of his own video game

By Matt Adams, Nexstar Media Wire
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dbpn6_0fxL2uuX00

( WXIN ) – “Madden” is going back to its roots.

This year’s edition of the blockbuster football video game will feature its namesake coach on the cover.

It’s the first time John Madden—the colorful former coach and NFL commentator—has appeared on the cover of his own game in more than two decades.

Madden died in December at the age of 85 . To honor his contributions to football, “Madden NFL 23” will include three variant covers of the iconic coach, including a special “All-Madden Edition” reminiscent of the original cover featuring Madden bursting through Xs and Os.

Each cover features the phrase, “Thanks, coach.”

Madden, a Hall of Fame coach, brought his boisterous personality and signature commentary into homes during Sunday NFL broadcasts spanning across decades and multiple networks.

Expert explains sudden gas price spike in several states

Electronic Arts, publisher of the bestselling sports franchise, made the announcement on June 1, which typically marks “Madden Day,” a day commemorating the launch of “John Madden Football” on June 1, 1988.

The game debuted on home computers and has since appeared on just about every video game console imaginable, from the Super Nintendo and Sega Genesis to various generations of Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo consoles.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TfYO0_0fxL2uuX00
    Courtesy: EA Sports Madden NFL 23
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q7hjh_0fxL2uuX00
    Courtesy: EA Sports Madden NFL 23
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v08eq_0fxL2uuX00
    Courtesy: EA Sports Madden NFL 23
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37tws1_0fxL2uuX00
    Courtesy: EA Sports Madden NFL 23

Madden appeared on the cover of every game through the release of “Madden 2000.” Starting with “Madden 2001,” EA Sports turned to a cover athlete (Titans running back Eddie George was the first one).

Other cover athletes have included greats like Marshall Faulk, Ray Lewis, Brett Favre, Drew Brees and Tom Brady. Madden made one additional return on the cover for “Madden NFL 07’s Hall of Fame Edition.”

From EA Sports:

When “Madden NFL 23” launches later this summer, the first interactive experience will feature two versions of Coach Madden leading opposing teams of “All Madden” athletes facing off in the 1970s Oakland Coliseum. In addition, the unforgettable voice of Coach Madden returns during the game in remastered audio clips that callback to his legendary days as a broadcaster.

EA Sports said it will reveal more ways to honor the late, great coach in “Madden NFL 23” in the coming weeks. The game is expected to launch in August.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

BREAKING: Queen of Terre Haute Casino groundbreaking set for June 21

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Churchill Downs has announced the groundbreaking date for the Queen of Terre Haute Casino Resort. The “Breaking Ground in the ‘Crossroads of America’ event is scheduled for Tuesday, June 21 at 11 a.m., according to Churchill Downs representatives. The groundbreaking will take place at 4442 East Margaret Drive in Terre […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray Lewis
Person
Drew Brees
WTWO/WAWV

Paw Spa holds ribbon cutting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A dog grooming business held its ribbon cutting Thursday in Terre Haute. The Paw Spa is located at 826 W. Johnson Drive, that’s behind the Haute City Center mall. The location is owned by Brianna Snowden who also grooms the pets. For more information about their company click here.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Feel old yet? Iconic ‘Superbad’ character McLovin turns 41 today

(ABC4) – Comedy fans, it’s a very special day as McLovin, the iconic “Superbad” character turns 41 today! If you’re a bit confused, McLovin refers to the character played by Christopher Mintz-Plasse in the 2007 American comedy “Superbad.”  Since the film’s debut, June 3 has become known as “McLovin Day” for the film’s stalwart fans. […]
MOVIES
WTWO/WAWV

New Albany man gets 3 years for battery on Floyd Co. Jail employees

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. — A New Albany man has been sentenced to three years after pleading guilty to striking two employees, including a sheriff’s corporal, inside the Floyd County Jail. David Lackey, 29, received the three-year sentence in April, according to Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane. He pleaded guilty to two counts of battery resulting […]
FLOYD COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madden Nfl#Game Console#American Football#Wxin#Hall Of Fame#Electronic Arts#The Super Nintendo#Xbox#Playstation#Ea Sports
WTWO/WAWV

Officials debate plans to provide relief as gas prices rise

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – According to GasBuddy as of June 2nd the state average is at $4.90 per gallon. This is a 34¢ increase from last week. While gas prices rise Indiana Lawmakers continue to debate ways to provide relief for Hoosiers. Indiana State Representative Tonya Pfaff said Indiana is the 6th most expensive […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

One man arrested, facing four counts of arson

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One man is behind bars and faces several charges including arson and burglary. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, 30-year-old Nikki Canulli was seen leaving a fire that happened on Saturday in the area of 2000 N 19th Street. The property belongs to Industrial Holdings LLC, according to THPD. […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WTWO/WAWV

Canada’s gun reform laws: Would they work in the US?

Canada's proposed legislation includes freezing handgun sales nationwide, removing firearm licenses from people involved in domestic violence or criminal harassment, and requiring people who are considered dangerous to surrender their firearms to law enforcement.
POLITICS
WTWO/WAWV

Terre Haute celebrates first ever Pride Festival

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – As Pride Month began across the country, the City of Terre Haute has joined the festivities. The Terre Haute Pride Center made history June 4th as the organization hosted the city’s first annual Pride Festival. The festival fell close to the Terre Haute Pride Center’s one-year anniversary. Over 64 vendors […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
453K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy