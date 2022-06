Night on the Bricks will return to Zionsville from 5 to 9 p.m. June 9, with diners able to enjor fare from local restaurants at 36 tables set up along Main Street. The event, which is now in its third year, started in 2020 to support local businesses and restaurants during the pandemic. Although many restaurants are back to pre-pandemic capacity, Zionsville Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Allyson Gutwein said the event still a great opportunity for residents to enjoy the weather and the downtown restaurants.

ZIONSVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO