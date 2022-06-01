The Happiest Hours: Cyndi Moran, Hot Fish Club

With high hopes, talent, and just a handful of jewelry, Dawn’s father, Grady opened a jewelry shop in 1970. Along with the help of Dawn’s mother, Adelle, the family successfully created a thriving business in Downtown Conway. Just as Dawn earned her degree at Coastal Carolina University, she took over ownership of the store and the jewelry repair department in the early 2000s. Although a lot has changed and grown in the shop over the last 52 years, one thing has remained the same: Grady’s Jewelers has outstanding customer service as well as an excellent selection of fine jewelry. It is also the perfect place to shop for all occasions worth celebrating.
Comments / 0