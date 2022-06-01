ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murrells Inlet, SC

The Happiest Hours: Cyndi Moran, Hot Fish Club

sasee.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou may remember it as the “Hot and Hot Fish Club” or you may now know it as one of the best venues on the inlet to listen to some groovin’ tunes, but this gathering place is more dynamic than ever thanks to the current owners, Cyndi Moran and her long-time...

sasee.com

Comments / 0

Related
myhorrynews.com

Illumination Park outdoor art exhibit opens in Myrtle Beach

Broadway at the Beach’s latest attraction shines new light on one of Myrtle Beach’s premier entertainment plazas, spotlighting energetic sculptures that light up at night. Illumination Park is an open-to-public, outside art exhibit that debuted Thursday morning as one of the first attractions of Broadway’s new Key West Village area, located in the southeast corner of the shopping complex across from The Hangout restaurant.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Eater

Chef Nico Romo Shares Italian Family Recipes at Laura in Summerville

Chef Nico Romo is well known in Charleston for his French fare at Nico in Mount Pleasant and Bistronomy in downtown Charleston, but now he’s bringing Italian to Summerville with the opening of Laura on Wednesday, June 1. The 101 Main Street restaurant is an ode to Romo’s Italian grandmother Laura, who grew up in Arpino in Central Italy. Her cooking was influenced by the styles of Northern and Southern Italy.
CHARLESTON, SC
visitmyrtlebeach.com

6 Free Family-Friendly Things To Do At Broadway At The Beach And Barefoot Landing

Live Music, Fire Dancers and Fireworks Are A Few Of The Affordable Entertainment Options For Families. Summer 2022 is kicking off with a bang at both Broadway at the Beach and Barefoot Landing. Spend every summer night with options like strolling entertainers, street performers, live bands and fireworks. There’s plenty of time to enjoy free family-friendly entertainment at Myrtle Beach’s epicenter of fun and North Myrtle Beach’s only waterway shopping, dining and entertainment destination!
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
sasee.com

Sasee Gets Personal with Dawn Richardson: Grady’s Jewelers

With high hopes, talent, and just a handful of jewelry, Dawn’s father, Grady opened a jewelry shop in 1970. Along with the help of Dawn’s mother, Adelle, the family successfully created a thriving business in Downtown Conway. Just as Dawn earned her degree at Coastal Carolina University, she took over ownership of the store and the jewelry repair department in the early 2000s. Although a lot has changed and grown in the shop over the last 52 years, one thing has remained the same: Grady’s Jewelers has outstanding customer service as well as an excellent selection of fine jewelry. It is also the perfect place to shop for all occasions worth celebrating.
CONWAY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Murrells Inlet, SC
Murrells Inlet, SC
Lifestyle
iheart.com

This Is The Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet In South Carolina

Have you ever had a tough time deciding what to eat for your meal? Maybe you're stuck between ordering chicken or steak or want both a soup and a salad with your dinner. If you've faced similar struggles, a buffet is the perfect place to get all of your top food choices in one spot.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Charleston City Paper

Nico Romo pays homage to his Italian grandma

Laura, the newest concept by French chef Nico Romo, who was voted Best Chef in City Paper’s 2022 Best Of awards, is now open in historic Summerville on 101 Main Street. Named after Romo’s grandmother, Laura joins NICO in Mount Pleasant and Bistronomy downtown as part of the Nico Dining Group.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

Grateful Dog Festival returns to Timmonsville this weekend

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — If you’re a dog lover or a music lover, you’re in luck. The annual Grateful Dog Music Festival returns to the Pee Dee this weekend. The event raises money for three of the region’s Humane Societies. The festival raised more than $30,000 last year to help animals in need. Organizers hope […]
TIMMONSVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Gourmet#Triple Threat#A Good Time#Food Drink#Hot Fish Club#The Social Club
wbtw.com

10 wacky ‘national holidays’ in June

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Need an excuse to celebrate? June is full of them. The month might be known for being Pride Month, along with celebrating Juneteenth, Pentecost and Father’s Day, but there’s all sorts of other commemorations that might fall through the cracks — even if they’re not “official.”
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
sasee.com

Chaos Coordinator & Celebration Creator: Ashley Pate Newkirk

From a young age, Ashley’s energy could be characterized as motivated and detail-oriented. She’s always had an eye for opportunity, an appetite for hard work, and the confidence to problem solve any situation. Although she originally wanted to be a lawyer, after graduating from St. James High School and starting her studies at the University of South Carolina, she quickly realized that practicing law was not her passion. As many students experience, she faced the obstacle of switching her major numerous times searching for “it” – the feeling of doing what you were meant to do that everyone deserves. She was lost and decided to come home during her junior year of college to focus on what she really wanted for her future.
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Action News Jax

Officials remove 5-foot-long alligator from North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The holiday weekend brought excitement to Myrtle Beach, when an alligator was spotted swimming in the waves. A woman posted videos to Facebook on Sunday that show the alligator in the shallow water on the beach. In the videos, you can see a crowd of people gathered to see the animal. One video shows a man stepping forward and grabbing the alligator’s tail, attempting to push it further out to sea.
wfxb.com

New Medical Procedure Benefits Immune System and Promotes Weight Loss

Tatyana Gluzberg, M.D., Ph.D. of MD4Vitality visits Carolina A.M. to share information about a procedure called FLOWpresso that uses a combination of compression, far infrared heat and deep pressure to promote lymphatic drainage. MD4 Vitality is located at 2876 Howard Ave, Unit A in Myrtle Beach (The Market Common). You can contact her at 843-95700742 or by email services@mdforvitlaity.com.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
spectrumlocalnews.com

The Hurricane House: OIB terminal groin helps give flooded house a new life

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. — It’s officially Hurricane season, and it’s hard to talk about storms without talking about erosion. In Ocean Isle Beach, one woman had to leave her dream home of 20 years after facing the trials and tribulations that hurricanes and erosion brings. Now, after OIB’s terminal groin project has been completed, she has hope for her old house and the beach she loves.
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy