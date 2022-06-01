The Happiest Hours: Cyndi Moran, Hot Fish Club

From a young age, Ashley’s energy could be characterized as motivated and detail-oriented. She’s always had an eye for opportunity, an appetite for hard work, and the confidence to problem solve any situation. Although she originally wanted to be a lawyer, after graduating from St. James High School and starting her studies at the University of South Carolina, she quickly realized that practicing law was not her passion. As many students experience, she faced the obstacle of switching her major numerous times searching for “it” – the feeling of doing what you were meant to do that everyone deserves. She was lost and decided to come home during her junior year of college to focus on what she really wanted for her future.

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO