Richard E. DuPuis of Hermiston died on May 31, 2022 in Portland at the age of 81. He was born on Dec. 19, 1940 in Pendleton. A graveside service with military honors will be held on Friday, June 10, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Hermiston Cemetery. Please share memories...

HERMISTON, OR ・ 13 HOURS AGO